'Black Panther' sequel scores huge opening, at home and abroad
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Big at Worldwide Box Office
Surprising few, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is putting up some big numbers at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture grossed $330 million across the world in its opening weekend launch, a sum made up of a $180 million domestic haul and an additional $150 million made internationally. Within the United States, the film's $180 million opening set a new record for the biggest opening weekend within the month of November, surpassing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire record ($158 million) set in 2013.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
ComicBook
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’
Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
murphysmultiverse.com
Lionsgate Developing ‘Streets of Rage’ Movie
Lionsgate is developing a Streets of Rage movie. The news comes courtesy of Deadline with the outlet reporting that the studio has set John Wick franchise creator and scribe Derek Kolstad as the film’s writer. News that a Streets of Rage film was in development was first announced in April, although no studio was attached at the time of the announcement.
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 11
Telling a story to which the audience already knows the ending certainly isn’t an easy task. It is, however, the task Tony Gilroy took on in Andor. Gilroy, who co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, which introduced Cassian Andor and followed him to his death on Scarif, found the secret formula for doing so and created a series that’s becoming increasingly integral to the history of the Star Wars universe. Episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix”, is another stunning example of how while Andor keeps Cassian at the center of the plot, it’s not really his story at all.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
