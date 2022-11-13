ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Former USU football player pleads guilty to forcible sexual abuse

By Chin Tung Tan, Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVGJh_0j9M9nxV00

LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A former Utah State University student pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible sexual abuse charges on Nov. 9 after being accused of forcing himself on a woman at a party in 2018.

Jamaal Evans, 23, was charged in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County on Wednesday. The plea document stated that Evans entered a plea bargain with the prosecutor, and the “state agrees to concur in a 6-month jail sentence.”

Local 17-year-old violinist takes first place in major international classical music competition

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police she was at an off-campus party drinking with a friend. She said the next thing she remembered was “waking up in the shower when she struck her head on a metal rack hanging over the shower head,” when Evans asked her if she “was good.”

One of the woman’s friends told police that she witnessed Evans and the alleged victim go upstairs supposedly for a drink. The friend became concerned, however, when they didn’t return after a long while.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Police say the friend eventually found the woman in the bathroom in a state of undress, “hunched over,” and “completely incoherent.”

The friend confronted Evans to find out what happened, and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the woman. “When you’re in the moment and you want what you want, you just got to do it sometimes,” Evans allegedly told the friend.

Evans was later arrested on charges of rape and forcible sodomy. Four years later, Evans has pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100 provided by the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Aggies stay unbeaten with 96-78 win over Santa Clara

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Taylor Funk scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, as Utah State improved to 3-0 on the season with a 96-78 victory over Santa Clara Monday night at The Spectrum. Funk made 9-of-16 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth scored 18 […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan, Layton Christian win state titles

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Desert Hills High football team capped a busy day of state championship game, winning the 4A title over Crimson Cliffs, 30-14. Leading 9-0 at the half, the Thunder scored 21 second half points, highlighted by a 90-yard kickoff return by Cyrus Polu. Beau Wall and Tydon Morris added […]
MORGAN, UT
ABC4

Weber State rolls past Idaho State, 45-7

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The #10 Weber State football team forced three Idaho State turnovers and got back on the winning track with a 45-7 win over the Bengals Saturday afternoon in their home finale at Stewart Stadium.  The Wildcats improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play with one regular season […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Aggies score season-high 41 points in win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (ABC4 Sports) – In what has been a tumultuous season, Utah State is one win away from becoming bowl eligible. Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes, including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards rushing and a TD, to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy