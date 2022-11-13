ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Man who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vlily_0j9M9cFW00

PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.

Easing inflation isn’t making these grocery items any cheaper, data shows

Year in and year out, he slept on a red plastic bench, making friends with airport workers, showering in staff facilities, writing in his diary, reading magazines and surveying passing travelers.

Staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred, and he became a mini-celebrity among passengers.

“Eventually, I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999 , smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long thin hair, sunken eyes and hollow cheeks. “But I am still waiting for a passport or transit visa.”

Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother. He left Iran to study in England in 1974. When he returned, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the shah and expelled without a passport.

He applied for political asylum in several countries in Europe. The UNHCR in Belgium gave him refugee credentials, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen in a Paris train station.

When could we see another record-breaking Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot?

French police later arrested him, but couldn’t deport him anywhere because he had no official documents. He ended up at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988 and stayed.

Further bureaucratic bungling and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.

When he finally received refugee papers, he described his surprise, and his insecurity, about leaving the airport. He reportedly refused to sign them, and ended up staying there several more years until he was hospitalized in 2006, and later lived in a Paris shelter.

Those who befriended him in the airport said the years of living in the windowless space took a toll on his mental state. The airport doctor in the 1990s worried about his physical and mental health, and described him as “fossilized here.” A ticket agent friend compared him to a prisoner incapable of “living on the outside.”

In the weeks before his death, Nasseri had been again living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.

Nasseri’s mind-boggling tale loosely inspired 2004’s “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, as well as a French film, “Lost in Transit,” and an opera called “Flight.”

In “The Terminal,” Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at JFK airport in New York from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and discovers that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his traveling papers. Viktor is dumped into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as unrest in Krakozhia continues.

No information was immediately available about survivors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charlamagne Tha God to present turkey giveaway on Nov. 19

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey giveaway will take place this weekend at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner. American radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne Tha God will host the 9th annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the student parking lot at Berkeley High School. […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy