'At least I am still in the club.': Former Seminole QB Lowrey marvels at Travis' abilities

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

When Florida State quarterback Kelly Lowrey accounted for five touchdowns at LSU 39 years ago, the Seminoles were determined to earn the country’s respect.

When FSU quarterback Jordan Travis accounted for five touchdowns at Syracuse Saturday night, the Seminoles were determined to regain the country’s respect.

One could say both players were successful.

“Jordan and his offensive teammates are executing at an ureal level,” Lowrey said Sunday morning after watching No. 23 FSU dismantle Syracuse 38-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Jordan Travis, offense clicking on all cylinders

“They communicate every down and they stay ahead of the chains," Lowrey added. "The running game is bullying opponents, forcing the defense to pick their poison. Travis is such a weapon and those skilled guys outside make teams pay for stacking the box.”

The athletic and versatile Travis has spearheaded the Seminoles’ resurgence under third-year coach Mike Norvell .

"We're continuing to take steps of where we need to go," Norvell said.

"And this was, this was a big game for us. I mean, it was the last ACC game, we wanted to make a statement for how we finished and I thought they made a great statement for just the growth that we've seen throughout the course of the season."

Travis completed 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns against the Orange. He also rushed for a touchdown on a 3-yard run to open the game’s scoring in the first quarter, and he caught a 2-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter to end it.

According to FSU, Travis is the third player nationally this year with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game and second player in FSU history to record the feat – Red Parrish in 1949 against Millsaps College.

“Travis has the trifecta and make it look so easy,” said Lowrey, 61.

“Dude can ball.”

In his past two games against UM and Syracuse, Travis completed 31 of 35 passes with six touchdowns and one interception.

Overall, Travis has completed 177 of 271 passes for 2,414 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions. He ranks fourth on the team in rushing with 246 yards on 55 carries with three scores.

Travis is averaging 266 yards of total offense per game.

Memories for a lifetime

Against LSU in 1983, Lowrey scored three rushing touchdowns on runs of 1, 1 and 56 yards.

He added passing scores of 16 yards to Hassan Jones and 20 yards to Jessie Hester in the 40-35 win.

During his career (1979-83) under coach Bobby Bowden, Lowrey also scored twice off fake field goals, called “Lake City” after his hometown.

“Playing away games at those legendary stadiums was awesome,” Lowrey said.

"I was lucky to be part of those teams that players in the 'Octoberfest' schedule, being able to be part of the 'River Boat Gamblers' play selection was the bonus.

“At least I am still in the (five-touchdown) club.”

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'At least I am still in the club.': Former Seminole QB Lowrey marvels at Travis' abilities

