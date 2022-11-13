ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettors can use our Caesars promo code to make a huge first bet on Monday Night Football. This two-part bonus will also give you a head start on Caesars Rewards. The Caesars promo code PFNFULL will give you first bet insurance up to $1,250. A losing first bet will result in a free bet refund, providing bettors with a second chance. Also, customers who use the promo code will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 11 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
We’ve seen some incredible sibling duos and trios take the NFL by storm over the past few decades. Between Peyton and Eli Manning (and their father Archie before them), J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt, Stefon and Trevon Diggs, Travis and Jason Kelce, and more, NFL siblings routinely create some of the league’s most entertaining and heartwarming storylines.
