Tennessee State

CDC map puts Tennessee in worst category for flu activity

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”

It’s not much better in Maryland and Texas, both of which are in the second-worst category (brown on the CDC map).

Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels

Behind them are five more states in auburn: Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey and New Mexico.

CDC tracking shows where flu levels are highest in the country. (Source: CDC)

Hospitalization rates for influenza haven’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the CDC. So far, there have been an estimated 1,300 flu deaths, including at least three children.

Activity has spiked over the past month. Less than three weeks ago , no states were in the “very high” categories.

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

All this flu transmission is also happening earlier than usual – the winter flu season usually ramps up in December or January.

Things look better up north; the Pacific Northwest, Upper Midwest and New England all have states in the “minimal” category for flu activity.

The CDC map isn’t based on confirmed influenza lab tests but rather tracks where people are going to the doctor with flu-like symptoms (respiratory illness and fever, plus a cough or sore throat). Because of that, the map “may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms,” the agency explains.

RSV and flu hitting hospitals early this season and at the same time

Flu season is ramping up at the same time as children’s hospitals are reeling from an onslaught of young patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus , or RSV. CDC tracking shows RSV cases spiking since September.

There may be some good news: COVID-19 cases have been trending downwards and leveled off in the last three weeks, the CDC’s Dr. Jose Romero said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 29

Floyd Culwell
3d ago

just like every year this is the flu season. we don't need anyone to say anything when we have been experiencing flu season forever.

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

i honestly think that those who had isolated themselves and constantly wore masks during Covid, they really made their immune systems weaker... I've never had the vaccine for COVID-19 or the flu and I've been fine throughout the whole thing. But those who are prone to get sick alot, then Yes they need to take precautions to protect themselves. But keeping yourself in a bubble and not getting exposed to germs , makes it hard for your red blood cells to fight anything when there's nothing to fight against when you disinfect everything constantly and staying away from anyone and anything. but that's just my opinion. 🤷‍♀️

Reply
3
Kerri Reese
2d ago

Funny how covid has just disappeared and now the flu, which has been magically gone for two years, miraculously makes a huge comeback. Amazing is what I say …NOT

Reply(1)
2
