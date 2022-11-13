Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
MLB
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked
The Major League Baseball offseason is here, and MLB.com's team of writers will have quick-hit analysis of each major transaction in a running list here. Two years, $40 million (includes $6 million buyout of 2025 team option) File this one under "moves that always seemed likely to happen." Rizzo is...
MLB
Pederson back to Giants after accepting qualifying offer
Joc Pederson accepted a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Giants on Tuesday, locking the popular slugger into the club’s outfield mix for 2023. Pederson and Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez were the only two players to accept the qualifying offer this year, with 12 other recipients -- including left-hander Carlos Rodón -- opting to decline and seek a multiyear deal on the open market.
MLB
What does future hold for Royals' Rule 5 eligible prospects?
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a real roster crunch. The offseason is officially underway after the GM Meetings finished up last week and free agency has begun. On Tuesday, teams have to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club next month. Friday is the deadline to tender players a contract for 2023.
MLB
Royals sign O'Hearn, add 3 prospects to 40-man roster
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, selecting right-hander Alec Marsh, outfielder Diego Hernández and catcher Freddy Fermin to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, lefty Jake Brentz, right-hander Nate Webb and outfielder...
MLB
Cubs release Jason Heyward: 'A great human being, a great player'
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field in late September, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
MLB
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
MLB
Crew adds Singleton, 3 prospects to 40-man
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added three of their top prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday along with a surprise in veteran slugger Jon Singleton, ensuring that all four players would remain in the organization in 2023 with a chance to break into the big leagues. By adding Singleton along...
MLB
Kwan finishes third in AL ROY voting
CLEVELAND -- There was no arguing against the fact that Steven Kwan had an incredible rookie season. The only issue for him is that Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman did, too. Kwan came just shy of becoming the first Cleveland player to win the American League Rookie of the...
MLB
Mets leave prospect exposed to Rule 5 Draft
NEW YORK -- The Mets left one of their top defensive prospects exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday, as they did not make any 40-man roster adds prior to the deadline. The team chose not to protect outfielder Jake Mangum, who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time. Mangum, the club’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, was limited to 72 games this season due to a stress reaction in his spine. He is considered old for a prospect at 26 years old and does not rank among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Mets prospects. But he is widely considered one of the organization’s best defensive players at any position, which could entice rival teams.
MLB
Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
MLB
Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
MLB
Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider
It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB
Contreras rejects qualifying offer from Cubs
CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras is facing free agency after exiting Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization. The Cubs formally offered a scenario in which the All-Star catcher could stay for at least one more season, but Contreras will seek a multi-year pact on the open market. Per multiple...
MLB
As expected, Swanson declines qualifying offer from Braves
ATLANTA -- Shortstop Dansby Swanson rejected his qualifying offer on Tuesday. This concluded a procedural move that will allow the Braves to gain a compensatory Draft pick if the shortstop signs with another team this winter. There was never a reason to think Swanson would accept Atlanta’s qualifying offer, which...
MLB
Twins protect 4 players from Rule 5 Draft
The Twins selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Matt Canterino, infielder Edouard Julien, right-hander Casey Legumina and left-hander Brent Headrick on Tuesday ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, filling up the remaining spots on their 40-man roster. Canterino, the organization's...
MLB
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
MLB
Tigers revamp staff with 3 hitting coach hires
DETROIT -- The revamp of the Tigers’ Major League hitting instruction will include a former University of Michigan player and assistant (still in his 20s), a veteran Major League coach with American League Central ties and a longtime Minor League instructor in the Dodgers' farm system. Together, through their different backgrounds, they’ll be tasked with both turning around a Detroit lineup that ranked last in the Majors in run production and focusing hitters on controlling the strike zone.
MLB
Rockies' international prospects boost new wave of talent
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A wave of position-player prospects through the Rockies’ international-signing program -- one beginning to show at the Major League level -- is fueling the club’s draft-and-develop strategy.
MLB
Giants more aggressive than usual in Rule 5 prep
Shortstop Marco Luciano and outfielder Luis Matos were among the six Giants prospects who were added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, granting them protection from next month's Rule 5 Draft. The Giants also shielded right-handers Tristan Beck, Keaton Winn and Jose Cruz and infielder Brett Wisely, who was acquired...
Comments / 0