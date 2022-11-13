Read full article on original website
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
KLTV
Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause. “We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re […]
East Texas Women: Carmela Davis is bringing magic to East Texas and beyond
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Longview and introduce you to a woman who brings magic to the lives of others, one light at a time. Meet Carmela Davis, the woman who does it all. She is a mother. “I […]
KLTV
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
KLTV
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
Troup community hosts fish fry and auction to support Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured after a Troup football game in September. One of Cooper Reid’s good friends remember that night. “The buzzer just went off on the scoreboard and […]
KLTV
Winona ISD votes on elementary, middle school campus upgrades
Retina specialist encourages eye exams during Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. That includes diseases like retinopathy, which can affect 1-in-15 diabetics and can lead to blindness. Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month. Updated: 16 hours ago. This...
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
Veteran airman killed in Dallas air show attended Rose City Airfest just one year before crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the people who has been confirmed to have died in the Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12 , Dan Ragan, attended the 2021 Rose City Airfest in Tyler. Ragan flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft that appeared at the inaugural 4th of July Rose City Airfest […]
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: $1 million going to East Texas schools for protection
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly $1 million is being sent to protect schools across East Texas in the wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting. Join KETK’s Reyna Revelle as she reveals which districts will receive the funds, and how they might spend it to keep your kids safe.
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KLTV
Former Smith Co. Judge Joel Baker addresses county leaders on property acquisition for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a week after Smith County voters approved the construction of a new courthouse, former county judge Joel Baker addressed the Smith County Commissioners Court about the process of acquiring property for the new building. “We realize the courthouse project is going to happen,” Baker said...
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
