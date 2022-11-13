ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

KLTV

Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.  “We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Winona ISD votes on elementary, middle school campus upgrades

Retina specialist encourages eye exams during Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. That includes diseases like retinopathy, which can affect 1-in-15 diabetics and can lead to blindness. Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month. Updated: 16 hours ago. This...
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX

