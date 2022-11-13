ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pop star P!NK is coming to Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — Pop star P!NK on Monday announced a 21-city stadium tour that includes a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park. P!NK’s “Summer Carnival 2023″ tour includes special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.

The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors

"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes

A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AdWeek

Former NBC Boston Reporter Karen Hensel Sues Station

Former WBTS reporter Karen Hensel has filed a lawsuit against the station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in federal court lawsuit. Hensel, who now works for WSVN in Miami, said she was fired from NBC Boston in 2019 after failing to disclose that she was dating the police chief of a nearby town.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA

Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
