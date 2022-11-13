Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Pop star P!NK is coming to Boston’s Fenway Park
BOSTON — Pop star P!NK on Monday announced a 21-city stadium tour that includes a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park. P!NK’s “Summer Carnival 2023″ tour includes special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.
Boston Globe
Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.
The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
Massachusetts taqueria ranked among 100 best taco spots in America
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts taqueria is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America.”. When you think of tacos, Texas and California immediately come to mind, but a tiny taqueria in Waltham ranks among the very best spots in the country, according to Yelp.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Seaport to transform into Snowport a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland’
BOSTON — Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, including a European-style open-air market that will showcase over 120 small businesses, many of which are female and minority-owned. The fourth annual Snowport opened on Friday and will run through December 31. The...
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
Boston Globe
Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors
"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
Boston Globe
Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes
A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
WCVB
EyeOpener Eats: Get in line early at Goldilox Bagels in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — What started as a simple idea to open a neighborhood bagel shop has transformed into the Medford phenomenon that isGoldilox Bagels. It's so popular that a line of customers snakes around the block on weekend mornings. “Weekends are completely bananas here,” co-owner Ed Thill said.
Boston Community Group offers $10,000 reward for information in Delios Brown Murder Case
The Boston Community group New Democracy Coalition is renewing its $10,000 reward for information in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Dorchester grandmother. Seventy-three-year-old Delois Brown was shot to death on April 10, 2021 as she sat on her front porch at 19 Olney Street. There has never been an...
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
AdWeek
Former NBC Boston Reporter Karen Hensel Sues Station
Former WBTS reporter Karen Hensel has filed a lawsuit against the station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in federal court lawsuit. Hensel, who now works for WSVN in Miami, said she was fired from NBC Boston in 2019 after failing to disclose that she was dating the police chief of a nearby town.
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
Fired NBC Boston reporter Karen Hensel alleges ‘sexually-hostile’ environment in lawsuit
A former reporter for NBC Boston said to be fired three years ago over failing to disclose a relationship with a town police chief is suing the network and her former superior in federal court over claims of sexual harassment and retaliation for reporting it. Karen Hensel, who joined NBC...
foodieflashpacker.com
14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA
Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
