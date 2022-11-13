Read full article on original website
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
KMPH.com
Woman in hospital after being shot in West Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in West Fresno. Fresno Police officers were called out to Community Regional Medical Center around 3:09 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Authorities say a 27-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital,...
KMPH.com
Couple arrested following shooting at Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A couple now finds themselves behind bars following a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Sunday around 6 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place. When officers arrived, they...
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
KMPH.com
Body cam video for Madera shooting released
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff's Office released a critical incident video following an August 12th officer-involved shooting. The video is from deputy body-worn cameras and from the in-car dash camera. It began around 10:45 p.m. when Sergeant Nicholas Davis made contact with a man possibly carrying...
KMPH.com
Woman pours ammonia on herself to avoid arrest in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say she poured ammonia on herself during a standoff with deputies. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight Tuesday at a home near Del Rey and North Avenues just southwest of Sanger.
KMPH.com
Unconscious gardener rescued by coworker after falling into pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A gardener was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after falling in a pool and nearly drowning near N Marks Ave and W Spruce Ave in Northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon. Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the man was walking backward with a leaf-blower...
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after police say he used stolen credit cards at a local business in Madera. The suspect was captured on a security camera. If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, you can contact The Madera Police Department at 675-4220.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
KMPH.com
Man distracted by cell phone hit, killed by driver on the road in Fresno County, says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road near Elm and North in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was possibly watching videos on his...
Suspected catalytic converter thief killed after being crushed by car, Merced police say
A man was killed after a car fell on top of him while he was trying to steal the vehicle's catalytic converter, Merced police said.
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
KMPH.com
FedEx truck catches fire in Clovis, only a few packages destroyed
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
kion546.com
Fresno woman killed sister and newborn niece over ‘jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say
Fresno police in California arrested two people this week for the September killings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter, Celine — and Yanelly’s sister is one of the suspects, according to authorities. The Fresno Police Department arrested 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales,...
