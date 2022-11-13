ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Woman in hospital after being shot in West Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in West Fresno. Fresno Police officers were called out to Community Regional Medical Center around 3:09 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Authorities say a 27-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Body cam video for Madera shooting released

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff's Office released a critical incident video following an August 12th officer-involved shooting. The video is from deputy body-worn cameras and from the in-car dash camera. It began around 10:45 p.m. when Sergeant Nicholas Davis made contact with a man possibly carrying...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Woman pours ammonia on herself to avoid arrest in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say she poured ammonia on herself during a standoff with deputies. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight Tuesday at a home near Del Rey and North Avenues just southwest of Sanger.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after police say he used stolen credit cards at a local business in Madera. The suspect was captured on a security camera. If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, you can contact The Madera Police Department at 675-4220.
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FedEx truck catches fire in Clovis, only a few packages destroyed

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
kion546.com

Fresno woman killed sister and newborn niece over ‘jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say

Fresno police in California arrested two people this week for the September killings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter, Celine — and Yanelly’s sister is one of the suspects, according to authorities. The Fresno Police Department arrested 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales,...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy