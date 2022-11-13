Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
FanDuel Kansas promo code: Get $125 in free bets on any sport
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Nearly every sport is in action this month, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook for their exclusive sign-up bonus to take...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo: MNF bonus with Bet $5 win $200 on Commanders vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Monday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account with this...
MLive.com
BetMGM Sportsbook bonus: Code MLIVENBA scores $200 today on NBA
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA this season, the newest BetMGM Sportsbook bonus is the perfect way to...
MLive.com
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 in free bets today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Just about every sport is in action this month, and you can win $200 in free bets when you register for an account...
MLive.com
Caesars promo MLIVEFULL and Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on any Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks Wednesday night, sign up for a...
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook bonus code: Get $1,250 plus more with code MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All new customers are eligible for up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses with the latest welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook,...
MLive.com
Week 11 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 14 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 11 begins Thursday night in a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. However, there are 14 matchups this...
MLive.com
A confidence grows in Detroit
CHICAGO -- More than 10 seconds. Justin Fields had a live football in his hands on that final fourth down for more than 10 seconds. In NFL time, that might as well be forever. And with the way that guy can run, which lately has been unlike any other quarterback in the 122 years this game has been played, well, anything can happen if you give that guy forever.
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Amon-Ra St. Brown is so good, but injury concerns grow at WR
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan will play Pittsburgh on Wednesday night as part of the four-team Legends Classic tournament. Visit MLive’s Betting Home for latest odds & sportsbook promos. Arizona State and VCU are on the other side of the bracket. The championship and consolation games will be on Thursday night (the consolation tips at 7 p.m. ET, with the championship after).
MLive.com
Romeo Okwara returns for Lions; Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker out
ALLEN PARK -- After more than 13 months, Romeo Okwara is finally back. The Detroit Lions edge rusher suited up for practice on Wednesday, the first time he’s been in uniform since blowing out his Achilles in Chicago last year. The club now has 21 days to get a look at Okwara before activating him to the 53-man roster or losing him for the season. Same goes for receiver DJ Chark, who practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle.
MLive.com
25 Tigers became minor-league free agents this weekend
More than two dozen members of Detroit Tigers organization elected minor-league free agency this weekend. The bulk of the players have languished in the minors without a big-league opportunity for parts of seven seasons. A handful might re-sign with the Tigers, while others have enough of a track record to sign a minor-league deal with another club. For some players, free agency could mark the end of their professional baseball career.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers
CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0