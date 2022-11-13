Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Annual gala held to benefit Women of Hope
MEDON, Tenn. — An annual event that was sidelined due to COVID-19 made a return. The Hope Recovery Center had its annual gala benefiting the Women of Hope program Tuesday evening. It was held at Northside Church’s Hope Hall in north Jackson. Attendees enjoyed entertainment, a guest speaker, and...
WBBJ
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
WBBJ
Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program. Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations. Last year the organization serviced...
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
Boys and Girls Club preps kids for achieving their crowns
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local Boys and Girls Club is preparing young girls to experience an opportunity of beauty and grace. The club in Humboldt is inviting the community out to their fifth annual Miss Christmas Spirit Pageant. The proceeds of the event help the club to continue their...
WBBJ
Restaurant to feed community free Thanksgiving meals
BELLS, Tenn. — A local West Tennessee restaurant is handing out free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday and Wednesday. The Front Porch will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stop by. The meal will consist of dressing, ham, vegetables, and drink. Caroline Reed started this annual event as...
WBBJ
Jacksonians reflect on World Kindness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. —Acts of kindness can be expressed in various forms such as smiling at someone, asking someone their story, or even volunteering to name a few. These are some of the ways that World Kindness Day inspires others to use the power of kindness to make a difference globally.
WBBJ
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
WBBJ
Outback Steakhouse donates over $5k to North Parkway, JMCSS
JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local Outback Steakhouse has made a generous contribution to middle school athletics throughout the Jackson-Madison County School System. On Wednesday, November 9, Outback Steakhouse proprietor Craig Cathey presented a $2,735 check to North Parkway Middle School. The goal is to assist the school’s cross country...
WBBJ
Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade. I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans. This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the...
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
Groups report epidemic of vaping among teens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The age of vaping over the years has been decreasing, and yet the dangers are continuously increasing. “Teen vaping has become an epidemic, truly. We see one in four high school students, sometimes even middle age, middle school aged kids, that have vaping issues,” said Christin Gray, with the Woman’s Clinic and Go Red for the American Heart Association.
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
West TN veterans get new roof with help from local organizations
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A team of organizations come together to give back to local veterans. “I am happy that these programs are out there for veterans for the people that can’t afford it. It just kinda takes a little bit of the burden off,” said Sgt. Bobie Joe Haarer.
WBBJ
City-wide holiday decorating contest announced for Jackson residents, businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is bringing back their holiday decorating contest in a big way. While the contest is typically limited to downtown storefronts, this year the contest is going city-wide. That means all residents and local businesses within Jackson are encouraged to show off their...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
WBBJ
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
Comments / 1