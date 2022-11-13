Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
abccolumbia.com
37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
abccolumbia.com
New study: Newberry College has $98 million impact on Midlands community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows Newberry College has a big impact on the Midlands community financially. According to a study conducted by the Lilly Consulting Group, Newberry has a $98 million impact on the Midlands economy each year. The study examined the college’s impacts from operation expenses,...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Annual Governor’s Carolighting and Holiday Pet Adoptions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will hold an adoption special this month. The ‘Thankful for a Home’ special will run November 21-30 2022. The adoption fee for all...
Florence community comes together for bountiful harvest event to serve others
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community came together Tuesday for the Bountiful Harvest Event at Northwest Park. The event’s mission was to bring neighbors together and have them package more than 200 free non-perishable Thanksgiving-themed boxes of food, called Greg’s Groceries. The boxes were available to residents in need for free. Boxes were also […]
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan. Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18. Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One Board of School Commissioners sworn in during ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District One swore in Richland One Board of School Commissioners on Tuesday. An oath of office ceremony for re-elected and newly elected members of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners was held Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event took place at the Stevenson Administration...
abccolumbia.com
Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina employee booked after fight with student, deputies say
HOPKINS, S.C. — A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at...
abccolumbia.com
SC receives an ‘F’ in March of Dimes annual report card
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO/CNN)-The rate of premature birth is on the rise in the United States. The March of Dimes is out with its annual report card. It says the pre-term birth rate rose 4% from 2020 to hit 10.5% last year – representing a 15-year high. On its grading...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
abccolumbia.com
COMET Dart services suspended amid contractor negotiations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced DART transportation services in Richland and Lexington Counties will be paused today due to contractor negotiations. The company says services were forced to a stop at 5:30 a.m. after the employer was made aware that its DART...
Comments / 1