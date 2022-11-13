ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
abccolumbia.com

37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

New study: Newberry College has $98 million impact on Midlands community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows Newberry College has a big impact on the Midlands community financially. According to a study conducted by the Lilly Consulting Group, Newberry has a $98 million impact on the Midlands economy each year. The study examined the college’s impacts from operation expenses,...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employee booked after fight with student, deputies say

HOPKINS, S.C. — A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET Dart services suspended amid contractor negotiations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced DART transportation services in Richland and Lexington Counties will be paused today due to contractor negotiations. The company says services were forced to a stop at 5:30 a.m. after the employer was made aware that its DART...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

