ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Why The Georgia Senate Runoff Still Matters Even After Democrats Have Secured A Majority

By Bruce C.T. Wright
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vytlv_0j9M8CSX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWKzN_0j9M8CSX00

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at a press conference to discuss his runoff campaign on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Source: Megan Varner / Getty


D emocrats are rejoicing that Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election ensures their party will hold its majority in the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto is the 50th Democratic Senator, which effectively means that Democrats will be able to hold any vote so long as no one breaks from party lines.

Despite some members of the mainstream media sharing variations of the sentiment that “Democrats don’t even need Georgia” anymore because Cortez Mastro won, that line of thinking couldn’t be farther from the truth. What happened in Nevada hardly reduces the significance of the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker .

Georgia voters are being encouraged to stay focused and reject notions that their votes and runoff election participation are inconsequential since Democrats have already secured their majority in the U.S. Senate.

President Joe Biden told the Associated Press that having 51 Democratic U.S. Senators is “simply better” than having 50, but tilting the Senate further in favor of Democrats carries much deeper implications than it just being a good thing for the party.

A Senate supermajority is insurance

Lest we forget about the tendency of so-called moderate Democrat senators who have made it a habit to break party lines and vote in favor of Republican interests. Far too many times West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have played the spoilers when Democrats try, and fail, to advance key legislation, like proposals for criminal justice reform and voting rights. Having an extra liberal-leaning vote in the Senate could come in handy depending on how one or both of those Democrat senators vote. It could also prevent the Republicans from further weaponizing the filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow that has been repeatedly employed to prevent Democrats from advancing legislation.

There’s also the fact that even if one or two Democrat Senators are forced to miss a vote, the party leadership can rely on Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Democrats can pack committees

Having a senate majority also has implications for Senate committees, including and especially the Senate Judicial Committee, which confirms federal judges. A majority of Democrats can ensure that the liberal judges Biden keeps nominating can be confirmed with Republicans blocking those efforts.

Also, not to be minimized: With the aforementioned frequent Democratic-voting defectors in place, their likely continued breaking of party lines will not be as consequential as it has been and could reduce the leverage they’ve been wielding over their fellow party members.

Herschel Walker is not fit to be a U.S. Senator

The main reason why critics say the Georgia senate runoff still very much matters is because of Herschel Walker’s candidacy and how close he is to becoming a U.S. Senator. Evidence shows that Walker has proven himself to be a hypocrite who lies in order to curry political gain. Even more, his actions suggest he is a willing puppet of Republican leaders who tapped him as a candidate in the hopes of employing identity politics in a race that has centered on allegations involving baby mamas and domestic violence.

If Walker gets elected, there is a valid indication that the type of actions he’s displayed on the campaign trail would continue.

Oh, and did we mention Herschel Walker has no business being in the Senate?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvTqN_0j9M8CSX00

Herschel Walker greets supporters during his Evict Warnock Bus Tour rally at The Mill on Etowah in Canton, Ga on November 10, 2022. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty


The Georgia senate runoff is slated for Dec. 6, a shorter time period than previous runoffs, thanks to the enactment of a new Republican election law.

In addition, state law forbids any voting during part of the early voting period on the Saturday following Thanksgiving “because GA still honors the Confederacy, as Hillary Holley, Executive Director of Care in Action, put it.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution :

The General Assembly passed the law restricting Saturday voting after holidays in 2016, but it wasn’t an issue in previous runoffs because at the time, they took place nine weeks after Election Day, long after Thanksgiving and the State Holiday.

The holiday in question was originally meant to observe the birthday of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. It is now just called “State Holiday” but still observed on the same day — the day after Thanksgiving.

SEE ALSO:

Georgia Senate Runoff: All The Ways To Help Sen. Warnock Beat Herschel Walker

Exit Polls Contradict Narrative That Stacey Abrams Lost Black Male Support In Georgia Gubernatorial Race


The post Why The Georgia Senate Runoff Still Matters Even After Democrats Have Secured A Majority appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
K97.5

Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.
WKBN

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: 'Not going anywhere'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from Scott in the first-ever attempt to oust him after many years as GOP leader. The vote was 37-10, senators said, with one other senator voting present. McConnell is poised to become the Senate’s longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes next year. “I’m not going anywhere,” McConnell said after the nearly four-hour closed-door meeting. He said he was “pretty proud” of the outcome but acknowledged the work ahead. “I think everybody in our conference agrees we want to give it our best shot.” At a GOP senators lunch on Tuesday, Scott and McConnell had traded what colleagues said were “candid” and “lively” barbs. The 10 Republican senators joining in Wednesday’s revolt against McConnell and voting for Scott included some of the most conservative figures and those aligned with former President Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy