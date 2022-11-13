Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police arrest rapper 'Blueface' in connection to October 8 shooting
LVMPD says Blueface will be taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for firing a gun at or into an occupied building and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in commercial robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, around 11:58 p.m. Nov. 14 to reports of a person shot in the area. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: Las Vegas-area teen was locked in room for a year before escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-area teen was locked in a room for over a year before she made an escape and got in contact with police, according to an arrest report. Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua were arrested on false imprisonment and child abuse charges. Gonzales was identified in the report as the teen’s mother, and Pasarin was identified as the teen’s grandmother. It’s unclear whether Omezcua is related.
One dead following argument in central Las Vegas valley apartment complex
A man is dead following an argument inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue on Monday, according to Las Vegas police.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. The vehicle that the family was traveling in was involved in an accident which resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames. All...
Las Vegas father accused of murdering son sentenced to life in prison
According to a 2017 report, Las Vegas police say Wendell Melton fatally shot his 14-year-old son Giovanni in their Henderson apartment after an argument.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
Road improvements along Charleston Boulevard cause concerns for some business owners
Construction and repairs have been happening along Charleston Boulevard east of Las Vegas Boulevard for a while. However, a new project promises to enhance the road to Rancho Drive.
8 inmates face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Eight inmates face charges in connection with a prison riot last December in what the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) initially called a disturbance.
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
KTNV
LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor
Goynes-Brown’s father, Theron Goynes, was North Las Vegas mayor pro tempore after serving as the first Black North Las Vegas councilman in the 1980s, but she is taking the name further. The post Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?
Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
NLVPD: Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch
Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.
KTNV
Police: Pregnant juvenile hit by car in North Las Vegas, critically injured
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant juvenile was hit by a car and seriously injured in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department says. Officers responded to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m., near Shadow Creek Golf Course. A...
pvtimes.com
Woman with 5 kids in car
A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Deputy Isaac Champlin was dispatched for a reported drunk driver on Homestead Road just south of Gamebird Road, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He was advised by Nye County dispatch that the suspect’s vehicle had pulled into the Family Dollar Store located at 3971 Homestead Road and parked.
