Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, around 11:58 p.m. Nov. 14 to reports of a person shot in the area. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Arrest report: Las Vegas-area teen was locked in room for a year before escape

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-area teen was locked in a room for over a year before she made an escape and got in contact with police, according to an arrest report. Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua were arrested on false imprisonment and child abuse charges. Gonzales was identified in the report as the teen’s mother, and Pasarin was identified as the teen’s grandmother. It’s unclear whether Omezcua is related.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Woman with 5 kids in car

A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Deputy Isaac Champlin was dispatched for a reported drunk driver on Homestead Road just south of Gamebird Road, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He was advised by Nye County dispatch that the suspect’s vehicle had pulled into the Family Dollar Store located at 3971 Homestead Road and parked.
PAHRUMP, NV

