ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Why Are We So Obsessed With True Crime?

By John Popham
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUekX_0j9M83bF00
Photo: Getty Images

The recent release of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has brought serial killers back into the spotlight, but while the series was met with online controversy , it is a part of the ever-growing true crime genre that has consumed half of the country .

While the public's obsession with stories about murderers, abusers, and kidnappers seems like a recent trend, it's really just the newest evolution in a long history of how the media covers crime. Sarah Marshall , host of You’re Wrong About podcast, gave the case of Jack the Ripper as an example of how true crime has been around since at least the late 1800's.

“The existence of criticism of true crime and the idea that people are being a little bit ghoulish and what often seems as fandom, is as far as I can tell, as old as media,” said Marshall. “As well as criticism, the knowledge that people want this. People will buy your newspaper if it says ‘Horrid Murder’ on it. Which just makes sense.”

“Why do you say it make sense?” asked guest Michael Hobbes . “What does that mean to you?

The host explained that murder draws attention because it is scary, and scary things are interesting. There is also a desire for self-preservation, a “how did this happen and how can I stop it from happening to me” type of thing.

Hobbes added he thinks true crime stories are easier to digest because they mostly follow a simple pattern. Listeners or viewers do not need to be fully engaged in every detail to understand what is going on.

“It’s sort of easier on your brain, its less like doing jumping jacks mentally, to watch something you know exactly what the components are going to be,” said Hobbes. “Partly some of these grisly true crime stories sort of fulfill that purpose. There is a bad person, and he killed a bunch of innocent people, and he’s bad, we arrested him, and he’s going to pay. That is sort of comforting.”

Marshall also touched on why the grislier crimes are covered to death (pun intended) by the true crime community. It’s because in reality, open and shut murder cases are boring. Consumers want mystery, misdirects, and cases that sound like they came from the greatest minds in Hollywood.

“Like it’s interesting, in that these people are interesting, and their lives are interesting,” she said. “In terms of a murder where you’re like ‘Oh my god the mayor’s daughter was caught on the security camera!’ That doesn’t happen as often as law and order behaves as if it does.”

Listen to “ Hunting Serial Killers with Michael Hobbes ” to hear the full conversation about humanity’s obsession with true crime as well as a discussion on whether or not serial killers are going extinct . Find You’re Wrong About , a podcast about people and events that are misunderstood, on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
yr.media

Opinion: Dahmer and Glorifying Serial Killers

A couple weeks ago, I opened the Netflix homepage to an automatically-played preview snippet of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer. As soon as I saw this, I knew that there would be people romanticizing and basically thirsting over a serial killer. Naturally, content about the show started popping up everywhere....
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Men's Health

Netflix’s Killer Sally Tells The True Story of a Famous Bodybuilding Killing

Killer Sally is the latest sneaky show in Netflix’s ongoing rollout of true crime sensations. And the incident at its core may be unknown even to many true crime heads. The three-episode docuseries focuses on bodybuilding’s most famous killing: the story of two ex-Marines and bodybuilding champions who married, Ray and Sally McNeil, and the violence that erupted on Valentine’s Day 1995, leaving Ray dead.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Chrissie Massey

Lionel Dahmer Wants To Sue Netflix For 'Glamorizing' Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes

Lionel Dahmer is considering suing Netflix for not consulting him before releasing Monster and Conversations With a Killer.Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. New York Post reported Lionel Dahmer, 86, is considering suing Netflix over Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. He claims the streaming giant did not reach out to him before the series release, and he feels sick about them "glamorizing" his infamous son's crimes.
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Primetimer

Jan Broberg Continues to Explore Her Trauma in Trailer for Peacock Companion Doc A Friend of the Family: True Evil

Jan Broberg is set to share her story again in A Friend of the Family: True Evil. The Peacock documentary, which serves as a companion piece to drama series A Friend of the Family, sees Broberg delve deeper into the unbelievably true story of her two-time kidnapping. Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused by family friend Robert Berchtold nearly 50 years ago, will revisit scenes of the crime including "the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico".
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy