Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
scitechdaily.com
Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals
The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
Doctors Are Failing Patients With Disabilities
This piece was originally published by Undark Magazine. Ben Salentine, the associate director of health-sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess” his weight, he says, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
News-Medical.net
More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined adverse reactions after administration of a bivalent BNT162b2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine booster. Vaccination is critical against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but emerging mutant variants of the virus impair the effectiveness of vaccines based on the...
Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported
The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.
Healthline
Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore
Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
How Pre-Menopausal Ovary Removal Could Lead To A Major Problem Later In Life
No one wants to have their ovaries removed, but it can often help alleviate pain and disease. Having your ovaries removed is known as an oophorectomy, and it's sometimes done as part of a full hysterectomy, but it can also be performed for other reasons (via Mayo Clinic). Some conditions...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
verywellmind.com
What Is Delusional Disorder?
People with delusional disorder may experience bizarre or non-bizarre delusions:. Bizarre delusions: These are delusions that are physically impossible in our reality. For instance, the person may believe that an organ has been removed from their body without there being any evidence of the procedure. Non-bizarre delusions: These are delusions...
What Judges Can Do When They See Narcissistic Parental Alienation
If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
MedicalXpress
New drug can successfully treat patients typically resistant to high blood pressure treatment
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, U.S..
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
MedicalXpress
Health coaching with family support aids patient activation with diabetes
Structured support from family and friends may boost patient activation and healthy eating among people with diabetes, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in JAMA Network Open. Ann-Marie Rosland, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues assessed whether the Caring Others Increasing Engagement in...
Healthline
Streptococcus pneumoniae (Pneumococcus): What You Need to Know
Streptococcus pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that can cause pneumococcal disease. strains of this bacteria, though not all of them lead to infections. People can carry the bacteria in their respiratory tract without even knowing it. Read on to learn more about S. pneumoniae bacteria (pneumococci), including the types...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?
Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Care homes face being ‘vilified’ if patients given visitor rights
The head of a care association has branded it “really disappointing” that care homes face being “vilified” after a report they could be forced to allow visitors under new Government plans.Care minister Helen Whately told The Times she is “determined to fix” the issue around visiting, amid reports some residents are still being denied quality time in-person with loved ones as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.The newspaper reported that options to address problems could include introducing legislation giving residents or patients a right to receive visitors or legislation telling the health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, to inspect...
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Every time a person gets infected with COVID-19, their risk of dying or suffering serious long-term health problems increases dramatically, a new study has found. People with repeated COVID-19 infections are twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized compared to those only infected once, according to the report published online recently in the journal Nature Medicine.
Comments / 0