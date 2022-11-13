Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Snow, minus-15-degree windchills expected for Casper area by Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are moving into Natrona County this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow is expected to arrive late Wednesday night, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Snow will continue through Thursday morning, with accumulations around 2 inches in lower elevations and up to 4 inches on Casper Mountain forecast.
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance for snow Wednesday; mountain low as cold as -10 degrees Thursday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect a windy and mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Gusts could reach as high as 28 mph. On Wednesday, Casper’s high is forecast near 36 degrees. Snow is likely to...
capcity.news
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations, with 5–9 inches possible by...
oilcity.news
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
oilcity.news
Three new Casper firefighter trainees to be sworn in Friday during ceremony at Fire Station 3
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new firefighter trainees will be sworn in Friday after completing a 10-week training academy, the Casper Fire-EMS Department announced Wednesday. Firefighter Trainees Clayton Atkinson, Michael Harshman and Jarett Wing will be sworn in during the ceremony, which will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Casper Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
oilcity.news
Natrona trustees greenlight ~$1.62M for more parking at Kelly Walsh, Roosevelt/Pathways
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees voted to authorize money to go toward the addition of parking at Kelly Walsh High School and at Roosevelt High School and Pathways Innovation Center’s shared campus in Casper. About $1 million from NCSD’s Capital...
oilcity.news
Food Bank of Wyoming spending over $121K per month to source food, triple pre-pandemic costs
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming said in a press release Wednesday that it has recently been spending over $121,000 per month to source food to help people in the state facing food insecurity, “triple the amount the organization was spending pre-COVID.”. “Soaring inflation is driving...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire
MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
oilcity.news
Natrona County’s average gas price down 5 cents as national decline starts again
CASPER, Wyo. — Despite a week’s interruption, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has begun falling again. The price fell 2.6 cents from a week ago, a decline that Natrona County’s average gas price nearly doubled for a 5-cent drop. The decline left...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Life and Times of Rev. De Smet’ Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be hosting a presentation on “The Life and Times of Reverend De Smet, S.J.” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Park Ranger Michael Bardgett, who has over 15 years’ experience interpreting the history of Independence Rock, will...
oilcity.news
Casper entrepreneurs join forces to create S & S Beauty Salon
CASPER, Wyo. — There’s a common career expectation with estheticians just starting out in the business. Generally one has to find an established salon with room and end up working under them while building a client base before eventually striking out alone. Two Casper friends asked themselves, “Why...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/9/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair expecting 200+ booths Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Community Recreation Foundation’s annual Craft Fair will be happening Friday and Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper. Over 200 local and out-of-state vendors are expected to participate in the Craft Fair. “Offerings include hand-sewn and knit items, resin...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards
Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
oilcity.news
‘Santasaurus’ coming to Casper for Tate Museum’s Holiday Open House
CASPER, Wyo. — The Tate Geological Museum will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2332 Licso Drive on the Casper College campus. The Tate is expecting “Santasaurus” to appear for photo opportunities. The Holiday Open House will also...
