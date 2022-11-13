ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Snow, minus-15-degree windchills expected for Casper area by Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are moving into Natrona County this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow is expected to arrive late Wednesday night, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Snow will continue through Thursday morning, with accumulations around 2 inches in lower elevations and up to 4 inches on Casper Mountain forecast.
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
Three new Casper firefighter trainees to be sworn in Friday during ceremony at Fire Station 3

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new firefighter trainees will be sworn in Friday after completing a 10-week training academy, the Casper Fire-EMS Department announced Wednesday. Firefighter Trainees Clayton Atkinson, Michael Harshman and Jarett Wing will be sworn in during the ceremony, which will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Casper Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming

There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire

MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant

CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
Casper entrepreneurs join forces to create S & S Beauty Salon

CASPER, Wyo. — There’s a common career expectation with estheticians just starting out in the business. Generally one has to find an established salon with room and end up working under them while building a client base before eventually striking out alone. Two Casper friends asked themselves, “Why...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest

One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards

Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
