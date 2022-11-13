Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater’s Second Symphonic Series

An internationally renowned organist comes home and makes their debut with The Erie Philharmonic on Saturday.

Cameron Carpenter, a Titusville native, comes home to the Warner Theatre for the Second Symphonic Series performance of the season. The audience enjoyed several scores, featuring the newly installed Wurlitzer theatre organ.

Carpenter earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Julliard School and was the first organist to be nominated for a Grammy award for a solo album release.

