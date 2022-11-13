Read full article on original website
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
The Walking Dead cast share hilarious fake endings for final episode
The Walking Dead is about to bow out, and some of its stars have shared some hilarious fake endings for their characters. While we of course are yet to find out the fates of the show's ensemble (though we know some will make it out alive in this weekend's finale), the actors involved have suggested alternative ideas for how they should ultimately end up.
Coronations Streets ''far right'' storyline. Really bad?
Is it just me or is this one of the worst storylines Corrie have ever tried to pull off. ITV had a great drama recently depicting the far right. So I'm not sure why they have felt the need to do it on Corrie aswell?. The poor acting does not...
Corrie's only Hope
She is becoming the star of the flagging show, already smarter than both her parents put together and I love it when she makes fun of 'Mama Bear'. She can even make Sam seem interesting and this Stape book plot is excellent. She is becoming the star of the flagging...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles addresses controversial BBC exit
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about his controversial BBC exit to fellow campmate Matt Hancock. Moyles was the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show from 2004 to 2012 when he was controversially ousted from the programme and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
The English ending explained – did Cornelia get her revenge?
The English season 1 major spoilers follow. The English saw BBC One and Amazon Studios take that nice Emily Blunt – and Chaske Spencer from the Twilight movies – and place them in the middle of a violent, bloody saga of brutality and revenge. Who came out alive?...
EE - Who Was/Is the last Decent Older Character Introduced in the last ten years?
Timothy West year long stint in EastEnders as Stan Carter was very good. Pam managed to feel like a warm and familiar presence in the show within episodes of her arrival, which is a difficult thing to manage. I'll never know why she was axed (and given that she's been brought back several times since, it seems subsequent producers don't either).
EastEnders Episode Thread - 16/11/22 - Jack lashes out....again
Evening all and welcome to tonight's EastEnders thread. Jack and Denise visit the school to discuss Amy's problems. Jack questions Mrs Larkham about whether Denzel's arrival at the school has led to Amy changing. Later at the pub, Jack demands that Howie should keep Denzel away from Amy. The situation...
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Glee's Ryan Murphy admits show should have ended after Cory Monteith's death
Glee creator Ryan Murphy has revealed he believes the show should've ended after the death of actor Cory Monteith. While speaking on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, which is hosted by former Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Murphy spoke about Monteith's death and the impact it had on the show.
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George questioned on historical arrest in camp
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 spoilers follow. Boy George has been questioned in camp on his arrest and imprisonment over an incident in 2007 for the first time on I'm a Celebrity. The Culture Club star was convicted in Snaresbrook Crown Court of the assault and...
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman announces exit from show
Dancing with the Stars is losing its head judge Len Goodman, as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge has announced he won't be returning next season. Speaking on the Disney+ show, he said: "This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars. "I've been on the show since...
'It's got very ugly': Kate Ferdinand is in a 'legal row over her investment in a London doughnut shop as she tries to buy out baker for £37'
Kate Ferdinand is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle as she aims to take control of a doughnut shop she invested in. According to The Sun, the reality star, 31, has been accused of attempting to force baker Aimee Clayton out of Dolly Donuts and even offered to buy her share of the company for just £37.
MAFS UK to reunite cast from series 1 and 2 in new Christmas special
Married at First Sight UK is set to bring cast members from series 1 and 2 together for a Christmas reunion special. Multiple brides and grooms have been whisked away to a country hideaway for a festive get-together, but will it be full of seasonal cheer, or a shouting match to provide us with enough reaction GIFs to last until Easter?
What The Crown's Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. The Crown's fifth season delves deep into Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 Panorama interview for the BBC, in which she spoke candidly with reporter Martin Bashir about life as a senior royal, the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles and her personal struggles with bulimia, self-harm and postpartum depression.
