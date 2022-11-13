G Kevin Dotson and OLB Malik Reed in uniform for Steelers vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson blocks during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. Dotson played Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after he had been listed as questionable on the official status report Friday.

Starting left guard and erstwhile starting outside linebacker Malik Reed played for the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dotson and Reed were listed as questionable on the league-mandated status report Friday, when Dotson was a limited practice participant because of an abdomen injury and Reed was limited because of a personal reason. Dotson has started every game this season and Reed was a starter at left outside linebacker since the Week 1 injury suffered by T.J. Watt.

Watt, the reigning NFL AP defensive player of the year, was in uniform for the first time in more than two months since suffering a pectoral injury in the regular-season opener. He also underwent minor knee surgery in the interim.

But the effect of the return of Watt on the Steelers’ defense was muted by the absence of another former All Pro, Minkah Fitzpatrick. The safety underwent an appendectomy Saturday.

A resulting related roster move Saturday was promoting Elijah Riley to the active roster — but Riley was deemed inactive by the Steelers on Sunday. A three-year veteran safety who joined the Steelers late in training camp, Riley was among four healthy scratches against the Saints.

No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph, reserve interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green and rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson were the others. Green and Rudolph have not appeared in a game this season.

Previously announced as out for Sunday was veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has a hamstring injury.

