Thanks to an Amtrak employee acquaintance who provided some advice for this trip. As I never get tired of saying, one of the best things about living in Chicago is that you can take a one-seat passenger rail trip to just about every major city in the U.S. And one thing that’s nice about Amtrak is that it’s getting easier and easier to bring a bike along on the trip, which opens up a whole universe of possibilities for car-free long-distance travel travel. It’s certainly preferable to the ridiculous expenses and hassles often associated with taking a bike on a plane.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO