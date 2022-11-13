Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EXCLUSIVE: City to Launch Long-Overdue Traffic Study for Congested DUMBO
It’s the elephant in the room of poorly managed neighborhoods. The city plans to launch a traffic study of DUMBO next year to investigate how the congested Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood could be safer for pedestrians and improve mobility, Streetsblog has learned. The roughly seven-by-four-block area between the Brooklyn Bridge...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines: The Damn Kosciuszko Bridge Edition
Before Gov. Andrew Cuomo was disgraced by scandal, he was disgraced by his complete disregard for the well-proven phenomenon of induced demand. We remember confronting him at a press conference once when he was boasting about how his new $1-billion Kosciuszko Bridge would erase the ghost of the traffic jams of the past that made his father enter the Cuomo homestead every night and bellow, “The goddamn Kosciuszko Bridge.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bronx Scooter Pilot to Become Permanent — And Likely Expand
The universe (of scooters) is expanding. The Department of Transportation dropped two bombshells on Monday — that their Bronx e-scooter pilot has been a huge safety and transportation success and that the agency wants to make it permanent next year and possibly expand it city-wide to “communities underserved by existing transit and micro-mobility services.”
Henrico Citizen
Tuckahoe Park expansion planned to West Broad Street
Tuckahoe Creek Park in Henrico’s West End, is undergoing an expansion that will connect the existing boardwalk to West Broad Street. According to county officials, the expansion will add length to the boardwalk while allowing for more public parking. “We have Tuckahoe Creek and the James River but there...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
It’s getting real: Lightfoot introduces the RLE transit TIF to the City Council
A few days ago I wrote about why all Chicagoans, especially transit advocates, should support the proposed transit tax-increment financing district that would raise a projected $959 million to help pay for the $3.6 billion South Red Line extension. The route would run 5.6 miles from the 95th-Dan Ryan station in Roseland to 130th Street in Altgeld Gardens, through predominantly African-American areas, where people have been asking for ‘L’ service since the 1970s. It’s projected to cut 30 minutes off the one-way transit commute time from 130th Street to the Loop.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why Doesn’t the MTA Actually Tell Us What It’s Paying For?
Data is the best disinfectant. The MTA needs to release information on what it’s paying for if the agency is going to tamp down prices on its mega-projects, according to an upcoming study — one that is tough to even conduct because itemized spending on mega-projects like the Second Avenue Subway is kept under lock and key.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
STREETFILMS: Riding Around with Charlie Todd of Improv Everywhere
Earlier this month, Charles Eckerson of Streetfilms rode around Hells Kitchen with Charlie Todd from the city-based troupe Improv Everywhere to look at the new Phase II of the Department of Transportation’s transformational redesign of Eighth Avenue. From five moving (or really sclerotic) lanes of car and truck traffic...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Makes Jamaica Busways Permanent But With Shorter Hours; Begins Northern Blvd. Bus Lanes
Get stuff done — just a little less of it. The Adams administration is making busways on Jamaica and Archer avenues permanent after a one-year pilot, but it will cut the hours of one of the two bus-priority corridors in southeast Queens following other busway hour reductions elsewhere. Officials...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
2023 CTA budget approved with no fare hikes, partnership with city on homeless outreach
Today the CTA board approved its proposed $1.8 billion operating budget, with no fare hikes and a stated commitment to get the transit system back to good working order as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. The agency also inked an agreement with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services to collaborate on outreach and support service efforts for people experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and substance addiction who are sheltering on trains.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Walkable City 10 Years Later: COVID-Safe Streets Are Walkable Streets
Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from Walkable City: 10th Anniversary Edition, an updated version of the best-selling urban planning book of the past decade featuring more than 100 pages of new material. It is republished with permission. Aside from Zoom — and, of course, mRNA vaccines — the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monday’s Headlines Just Say No to E-Cars
The New York Times is still shilling for electric cars — glossing over how they often supplement rather than replace gas-powered vehicles, don’t do anything to solve the problem of traffic violence, and will require converting public space into charging stations. Even as President Biden presses the oil...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Sharpen Your Pencils Edition
The sudden return of seasonal weather is always accompanied by the sound of the pencil sharpener in the Streetsblog newsroom and old-timey reminders from our old man editor that pens clog up on your notebooks once the weather gets below 40. “I don’t want to hear that you couldn’t take notes,” he bellows (he obviously is too old to know what Otter is).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cops Arrest Famed Bike Lawyer For Fixing a Driver’s Obscured License Plate
A lawyer who represents victims of traffic violence landed in some legal trouble of his own after cops cuffed him for trying to fix a motorist’s illegally obscured license plate, throwing him in a jail cell for several hours and charging him with criminal mischief. Adam White, an attorney...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines Go Green
Green infrastructure can lead to gentrification, which means cities have to figure out how to add climate-crucial amenities without displacing residents. (Bloomberg) Both fleet electrification and more compact, walkable cities with better transit are needed to avoid a climate apocalypse, according to a new UN report. (Greater Greater Washington) Even...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: Voters Showed Trust by Passing Prop L. Now Muni Needs to Earn it.
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. I was standing on the Muni platform at Montgomery, with my bike folded, waiting for...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
In the Northwoods: How to bring a bike on Amtrak for an Upper Midwest adventure
Thanks to an Amtrak employee acquaintance who provided some advice for this trip. As I never get tired of saying, one of the best things about living in Chicago is that you can take a one-seat passenger rail trip to just about every major city in the U.S. And one thing that’s nice about Amtrak is that it’s getting easier and easier to bring a bike along on the trip, which opens up a whole universe of possibilities for car-free long-distance travel travel. It’s certainly preferable to the ridiculous expenses and hassles often associated with taking a bike on a plane.
