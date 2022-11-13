Read full article on original website
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Could the Boston Red Sox bring back one of the most important members of the 2021 roster to improve an area in need of an upgrade?
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
Yankees great Don Mattingly has free agency advice for Aaron Judge | Klapisch
Don Mattingly isn’t ashamed to admit that, like most Yankees fans, he’s paying close attention to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, curious to see where free agency takes No. 99. But unlike those on the outside, Mattingly has a unique perspective on the factors that work both for and against the Yankees.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis
Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased
Rick Hahn Speaks at GM Meetings: Grifol, Outfield, White Sox Payroll, Trades, and More
Rick Hahn outlined some of his plans for improving the White Sox this offseason.
