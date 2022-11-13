ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
The Spun

Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent

The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says

According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
BOSTON, MA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis

Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner

Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy