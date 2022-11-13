ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJZ & The Baltimore Banner host hundreds of City Springs students for premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School went to the Senate Theatre on Sunday for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The special field trip for 500 kids was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner . The event included the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from WJZ staff, The Baltimore Banner, and members of the Baltimore Ravens .

The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an experience that teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be memorable and serve as an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms.

"Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."

Through community partnerships, the goal of the field trip was to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation.

"We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.

