Frederick County, MD

DC News Now

Frederick County election results still underway

FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Frederick County, and the Board of Elections said results won’t be announced until Wednesday. The race for County Council continues with a new front-runner for County Council at Large, Democratic candidate Brad M. Young. This general election holds a lot […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to vote on gun control bill today that may trigger a lawsuit

The Montgomery County Council will vote on a gun control bill during its 9:30 AM session this morning that is designed to stymie the right to carry a firearm in public, by designating an exhaustive number of places as gun-free zones. Bill 21-22 would make it illegal for concealed carry permit holders to carry a firearm over so much of the geographical area of the county, as to render that recently-Supreme Court-ruled right nearly impracticable to exercise. That will almost surely invite legal challenges, for which County taxpayers will pick up the tab.
wfmd.com

Canvassing Of General Election Ballots Resumes Wednesday

Provisional & more mail-in ballots will be counted. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled on Wednesday to resume the canvassing of mail-in ballots from last week’s general election. “We have a total of 4,151 remaining mail-in ballots to count. 989 are web delivery, and 5,140 are regular ballots that we have remaining to count,” says Barbara Wagner, the County’s Election Director.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County

Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Officials Provide Update to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Sentinel

Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety

As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Major Road Project In Frederick County Completed

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday afternoon. Ribbon cutting on I-270/Rt. 85 interchange project. (Photo from MDOT SHA.) Frederick, Md (KM) A major road project in Frederick County has been completed. The reconstruction and expansion of the Interstate 270 and Route 85 interchange, which began in 2017, involved the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

State Senator-Elect Folden Says He Understands Veterans’ Difficulties

He says he found it had to transition back to civilian life years ago. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s often very difficult for military men and women who are leaving the service to adjust to civilian life. Veteran and State Senator-Elect Bill Folden says it’s the mission of the newly-opened Platoon Veteran Services Center in Frederick: to help these veterans transition back to life outside of the armed forces.
FREDERICK, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD

