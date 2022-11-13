Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Brad Young Still Top Vote Getter In Frederick County Council At Large Contest
Councilman Donald still maintains the lead in the District One Contest. Frederick, Md (KM) Many of the results from Saturday’s counting still remain the same following mail-in ballot canvassing in Frederick County on Monday. In the County Council at-large race, Democrat Brad Young still leads with 49,113 votes followed...
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
Frederick County election results still underway
FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Frederick County, and the Board of Elections said results won’t be announced until Wednesday. The race for County Council continues with a new front-runner for County Council at Large, Democratic candidate Brad M. Young. This general election holds a lot […]
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
Wbaltv.com
As of Tuesday, 30% of Anne Arundel County's mail-in ballots have been counted
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An orchestra of democracy was underway Tuesday in Anne Arundel County with 50 bipartisan canvassing teams working to open and count mail-in ballots for scanning. The process takes time, and as of Tuesday morning, only about 17,000, or 30%, of mail-in ballots had been counted....
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to vote on gun control bill today that may trigger a lawsuit
The Montgomery County Council will vote on a gun control bill during its 9:30 AM session this morning that is designed to stymie the right to carry a firearm in public, by designating an exhaustive number of places as gun-free zones. Bill 21-22 would make it illegal for concealed carry permit holders to carry a firearm over so much of the geographical area of the county, as to render that recently-Supreme Court-ruled right nearly impracticable to exercise. That will almost surely invite legal challenges, for which County taxpayers will pick up the tab.
wfmd.com
Canvassing Of General Election Ballots Resumes Wednesday
Provisional & more mail-in ballots will be counted. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled on Wednesday to resume the canvassing of mail-in ballots from last week’s general election. “We have a total of 4,151 remaining mail-in ballots to count. 989 are web delivery, and 5,140 are regular ballots that we have remaining to count,” says Barbara Wagner, the County’s Election Director.
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
dcnewsnow.com
Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County
Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Officials Provide Update to...
Sentinel
Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety
As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
wfmd.com
Major Road Project In Frederick County Completed
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday afternoon. Ribbon cutting on I-270/Rt. 85 interchange project. (Photo from MDOT SHA.) Frederick, Md (KM) A major road project in Frederick County has been completed. The reconstruction and expansion of the Interstate 270 and Route 85 interchange, which began in 2017, involved the...
wfmd.com
State Senator-Elect Folden Says He Understands Veterans’ Difficulties
He says he found it had to transition back to civilian life years ago. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s often very difficult for military men and women who are leaving the service to adjust to civilian life. Veteran and State Senator-Elect Bill Folden says it’s the mission of the newly-opened Platoon Veteran Services Center in Frederick: to help these veterans transition back to life outside of the armed forces.
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
FCPS considers building a new campus with a combined facility for Middletown schools
MIDDLETOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after Frederick County Public Schools drew up plans to improve the campus of Middletown Elementary and Middletown Middle School, school leaders are getting ready to take the next steps to make the project happen. “It would improve the logistics and operations on the campus and prove the good […]
Frederick restaurant and bar seeks mobile sports betting approval from the state
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Mobile sports betting could come to nearly a dozen bars in Maryland very soon. Long Shot’s in Frederick is one of 10 restaurants seeking mobile sports betting approval from the state. The move comes nearly two years after Marylanders voted to approve a sports gambling referendum. Lewis Vick, a […]
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
wfmd.com
11_15_22 More Ballots Trickle In; and Commanders Big Win
Frederick County Council Member Phil Dacey becomes the latest to concede after a barrage of mail-in ballots. The Washington Commanders defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.
