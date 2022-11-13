Read full article on original website
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
World Cup Group B table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for USA, England, Wales and Iran
It's finally make-or-break time for the United States, England, Wales and Iran at Qatar 2022. Ready to finally take the next step at major tournament level, both the USMNT and England will have high hopes of topping the group and securing a place in the knockout stages, but they are unlikely to have things all their own way.
Helmut Marko retracts statement after declaring Daniel Ricciardo would join Red Bull in 2023
Daniel Ricciardo was seemingly confirmed as Red Bull's third driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season when Helmut Marko - the team's advisor - told Sky Sports Germany that the Australian had signed on for next year. However, the Austrian former racing driver has since retracted those comments, per WWOS.
Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group A match at Qatar 2022
The eyes of the world will be on controversial hosts Qatar when they kick off their home World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday. A fractious build-up casting light on multiple deeply concerning off-field issues will give way to Felix Sanchez's Asian champions taking on their South American opponents, who are at the finals for the fourth time in their history — with all of those qualifications having come this century.
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen takes pole position for final race of the season
It was two-time world champion Max Verstappen who dominated qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to claim pole position for the final race of the 2022 Formula One season. The Dutchman - who has already claimed the title this season - led the pack after the first runs of Q3 before he further extended his lead with a perfect final lap when it mattered most at the end of qualification.
Fake injuries at World Cup 2022: Why do players dive, flop and simulate?
Football, or soccer as some know it, has an unfortunate reputation for players faking injuries. Otherwise also known as diving or simulation, these fake injuries often rub fans the wrong way and can leave players red-faced if they aren't convincing enough. The practice has been part of the sport for...
Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star
LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.
What time is Qatar vs Ecuador today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Hosts at the FIFA World Cup typically end up progressing deep into the tournament's field. In the tournament's history, only South Africa have failed to qualify for the knockout stage. Qatar will begin their journey to avoid joining that infamous group as they open the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador...
World Cup 2022 song: Name, lyrics, artists, official video and what the anthem means
World Cup songs are an institution almost as old as the competition itself. Like mascots, they are a way to build hype and share in the excitement around an upcoming World Cup, and that has continued ahead of the Qatar showpiece. The official song for World Cup 2022 was announced...
Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Winners, format, history and players vying to claim trophy in 2022
While every player dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, the tournament does provide the chance to pick up some special individual silverware as well. The Golden Ball in its current form has been given out since 1982 World Cup and is awarded to the best overall player at the tournament.
Denmark vs. Tunisia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 group stage
If Denmark have dreams of upsetting France and topping Group D, they must first achieve a positive result in their 2022 World Cup opener against Tunisia on Tuesday. The Danes, led by star Christian Eriksen, upset France twice in Nations League play this past summer, but now must prove they belong at the World Cup too.
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Why are there protests against Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup? Explaining how migrant worker treatment, LGBTQ+ concerns and other issues are in the spotlight
A day before Qatar kicked off their home World Cup against Ecuador, FIFA president Gianni Infantino struck a defiant, bullish and erratic tone. Speaking at a news conference, Infantino launched into a wide-ranging and often peculiar address in defence of a tournament that has attracted sustained criticism since FIFA controversially awarded the hosting rights back in 2010.
World Cup free live stream in USA: How to watch soccer online on Fox, Telemundo from Qatar 2022
When it comes around every four years, the FIFA World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events across the world, and consistently garners viewership that rivals any global sporting event. For the 2022 edition in Qatar, a massive amount of fans all across the world are expected...
Who does Lionel Messi play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022
Few athletes quite captivate the senses like Lionel Messi. The diminutive magician slaloms through defenses like a spoon through a mug of piping hot tea, sending would-be tacklers strewn all along the surface. He's won it all at club level, including league title after league title with storied Spanish side...
Alex Volkanovski says fight fans in for a treat as UFC 284 sells out in Perth
Alex Volkanovski believes Aussie fight fans can prepare to see history when UFC 284 heads to Perth on February 12. The RAC Arena is already sold out for the event which will be headlined by Volkanovski’s clash with new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski, the featherweight champion and pound-for-pound...
USA World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Turner and Dest battling to face Wales
The United States are back at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition. Gregg Berhalter has a squad with a number of exciting young players led by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, while the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie could also have breakout campaigns on the global stage.
