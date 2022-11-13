ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group A match at Qatar 2022

The eyes of the world will be on controversial hosts Qatar when they kick off their home World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday. A fractious build-up casting light on multiple deeply concerning off-field issues will give way to Felix Sanchez's Asian champions taking on their South American opponents, who are at the finals for the fourth time in their history — with all of those qualifications having come this century.
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen takes pole position for final race of the season

It was two-time world champion Max Verstappen who dominated qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to claim pole position for the final race of the 2022 Formula One season. The Dutchman - who has already claimed the title this season - led the pack after the first runs of Q3 before he further extended his lead with a perfect final lap when it mattered most at the end of qualification.
Fake injuries at World Cup 2022: Why do players dive, flop and simulate?

Football, or soccer as some know it, has an unfortunate reputation for players faking injuries. Otherwise also known as diving or simulation, these fake injuries often rub fans the wrong way and can leave players red-faced if they aren't convincing enough. The practice has been part of the sport for...
Ranking the best 2022 World Cup jerseys: The top 10 kits on display in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to deliver some exciting football on the pitch. Aside from stunning goals and star players, each team will also be wearing fresh kits designed to catch the attention of fans. With so many eyes on the World Cup every four years,...
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup

Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Why are there protests against Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup? Explaining how migrant worker treatment, LGBTQ+ concerns and other issues are in the spotlight

A day before Qatar kicked off their home World Cup against Ecuador, FIFA president Gianni Infantino struck a defiant, bullish and erratic tone. Speaking at a news conference, Infantino launched into a wide-ranging and often peculiar address in defence of a tournament that has attracted sustained criticism since FIFA controversially awarded the hosting rights back in 2010.
Who does Lionel Messi play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022

Few athletes quite captivate the senses like Lionel Messi. The diminutive magician slaloms through defenses like a spoon through a mug of piping hot tea, sending would-be tacklers strewn all along the surface. He's won it all at club level, including league title after league title with storied Spanish side...
Alex Volkanovski says fight fans in for a treat as UFC 284 sells out in Perth

Alex Volkanovski believes Aussie fight fans can prepare to see history when UFC 284 heads to Perth on February 12. The RAC Arena is already sold out for the event which will be headlined by Volkanovski’s clash with new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski, the featherweight champion and pound-for-pound...
USA World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Turner and Dest battling to face Wales

The United States are back at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition. Gregg Berhalter has a squad with a number of exciting young players led by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, while the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie could also have breakout campaigns on the global stage.

