Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Kingsport Times-News
Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
Kingsport Times-News
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Kingsport Times-News
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — Lindsay Chapman is looking to the sky for her future. On Oct. 16, the 16-year-old junior from the Rock Springs area of Sullivan County became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation.
Kingsport Times-News
The Miss Food City Pageant set to take place this weekend
ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events. The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Card view
The E.M. Fulton House in Wise has for many years served as a welcoming invitation to a small town Main Street. The current owner, Stephanie Marie Ratliff, displays a vintage UVA-Wise delivery truck carrying a Christmas tree.
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
wjhl.com
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans …. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect …. Police in Greeneville said...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Connection brings local artisans, holiday shoppers together
KINGSPORT — The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which featured unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew a crowd to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday. The Christmas Connection was also open Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
wjhl.com
3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Michelle Tolbert gets us ready for the 3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair taking place at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport!
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to re-bid sidewalk project due to rising costs
Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it essentially made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: Teens joins PEAK-Kingsport for Trunk or Treat
On Sunday, Oct. 23, PEAK-Kingsport held a Trunk or Treat in the Kingsport Chamber parking lot. Businesses and groups around the area joined, and so did the Mayor’s Youth Council (Y.E.L.L). The council is a leadership group of high school students in the area that works with Vanessa Bennett, who is the executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber, along with other executives in the Y.E.L.L group including Alisha Shivley, Trey Darnell and Lora Barnett.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA votes to replace proposed Fishery Park splash pad with multi-use field
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to replace a proposed splash pad at Fishery Park with a multi-use field during Monday’s meeting. The town had previously removed the splash pad from the Fishery Park master plan after it was discovered construction and utilities on the splash pad would bring the project $700,000 over the $1 million budget. However, without the splash pad or an equivalent replacement, City Recorder Todd Wilcox said the town would be denied the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant that is helping to pay for the project.
wcyb.com
Crews near end of underground utility work in first phase of Walnut Street project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than a year since work began to revitalize Johnson City’s Walnut Street corridor, not much looks different other than dug up streets. It may look like little progress has been made, but that’s because most of the work is underground. Johnson...
