Rule 5 Draft Deadline Approaching for Phillies

By Leo Morgenstern
 3 days ago

The Phillies must add Rule 5-eligible prospects to their 40-man roster by Tuesday to protect them from the draft.

The 2022 Rule 5 draft will take place on Dec. 7 as part of baseball's annual Winter Meetings. In order to protect eligible minor league players from the draft, teams must add those prospects to their 40-man roster by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Philadelphia Phillies have several players they'll want to consider protecting before this year's deadline. The list includes outfielders and current Arizona Fall League studs Johan Rojas and Carlos De La Cruz, and relief pitchers Erik Miller and McKinley Moore.

Rule 5 eligible players who are unlikely to be protected include Cristian Hernandez, Andrew Schultz, and Dominic Pipkin.

Currently, the Phillies have room to add four players to their 40-man roster. To do so, however, would make it difficult to add additional players in trades and free agency this winter. Thus, it's likely the team will only protect only two or three eligible names.

