KEYT
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part.
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
China’s Xi Jinping lectures Justin Trudeau over alleged leaks
Chinese leader Xi Jinping was captured by Canadian broadcasters in a rare candid moment on Wednesday, where he was filmed chiding his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, over what he described as “leaked” discussions. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Xi chatted with Trudeau...
Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Navy official says that a foreign ship and at least 27 foreign crew members have been detained and charged with operating illegally in Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance. Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan told The Associated Press that the foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Foreigners accused of illegally operating in Nigeria’s maritime territory have been arrested in the past and analysts say they often work in connivance with local residents. Experts say that Nigeria loses an estimated 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day to chronic theft and pipeline vandalism.
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran. That’s according to a Mideast-based defense official and an Israeli official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles — about 240 kilometers — off the coast of Oman. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May.
Bosnia inaugurates newly elected three-member presidency
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia has inaugurated the three members of its new presidency, which for the first time in over a decade is dominated by non-sectarian leaders. The three officials representing the country’s Bosniak, Serb and Croat populations took their oaths inside Sarajevo’s Presidency Building before several dozen ambassadors and politicians. The presidency is part of the complex administration established in peace accords that ended Bosnia’s 1992-95 war by creating Bosniak-Croat and Serb entities joined by central institutions. The new members elected Oct. 2 include Bosniak Denis Becirovic and Bosnian Croat Zeljko Komsic, who belong to multi-ethnic political parties, The third is is Zeljka Cvijanovic from the sectarian Bosnian Serb party SNSD.
Russia didn’t take US phone call after Poland missile strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn’t able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his...
Australia says Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam champion had his visa cancelled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years. The 35-year-old from Serbia is clear to compete at the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 16-29.
