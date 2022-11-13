ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Northbound Santa Fe Drive closed after fatal car crash

By ALEX EDWARDS,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vYP0_0j9M6KsR00

Northbound Sante Fe Drive was closed at Florida Avenue Sunday morning following a fatal car crash, Denver Police reported. The car rolled over as a result of the crash, a spokesperson said.

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to a single car crash in the 1400 block of south Santa Fe Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the crash and Denver Police could not say if drugs or alcohol were factors. Denver Police said excessive speed could be a factor. The Colorado Department of Transportation's COTRIP map showed traffic flow improved to regular levels as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say

Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Car ends up in creek in rollover crash, driver not seriously injured

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A rollover crash closed lanes of traffic in Wheat Ridge Monday morning but no one was seriously injured, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Two southbound lanes of Kipling Street were closed at 42nd Avenue after a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:30 a.m. Police...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead

DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

SUV rolls into creek, forcing road closure in Colorado

An SUV rolled off of the road and into a small creek in Wheat Ridge on Monday, according to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The accident occurred on southbound Kipling Street near 42nd Street and the SUV was the only vehicle involved the crash, police said. SB Kipling was completely closed for a two hours while crews worked to extract the car from the creek.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver auto theft numbers up but show goes on for DCPA usher whose car was stolen

After his Audi A6 was stolen, taken for a joy ride, crashed and trashed, Jerry Southard found the possible smoking gun to the crime after he got it back from the body shop. “In the back seat I saw something shiny. I thought ‘What is that? It was a Samsung cellphone,” said Southard. “Talk about a dumb car thief story.” The folks at the body shop didn’t claim the phone...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man struck, killed in Greeley

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
GREELEY, CO
K99

The New Traffic Pattern In Weld County Sure To Bring Road Rage

Look, I'm all about evolving and technology but sometimes you can get to tricky and cute for your own good and in this case the good of others' and while I hope I'm wrong, this just looks like a big disaster from the get go. I say this because I...
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy