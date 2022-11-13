Northbound Santa Fe Drive closed after fatal car crash

Northbound Sante Fe Drive was closed at Florida Avenue Sunday morning following a fatal car crash, Denver Police reported. The car rolled over as a result of the crash, a spokesperson said.

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to a single car crash in the 1400 block of south Santa Fe Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the crash and Denver Police could not say if drugs or alcohol were factors. Denver Police said excessive speed could be a factor. The Colorado Department of Transportation's COTRIP map showed traffic flow improved to regular levels as of 1 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated