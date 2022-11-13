ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Energetic young girl looking for loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. - An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death on Nov. 16 in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Support available for grandparents raising kids

November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment

PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
12 News

'He can stand, he's starting to walk again': Boy battling mystery illness at Valley hospital showing signs of improvement

PHOENIX — A Canadian family's visit to Phoenix became a medical nightmare after a mysterious illness struck their 15-month-old little boy. 12News brought you the story last week, and since then, people from all over the Valley have been offering help in different ways. We caught up with the family, who said baby Eric is showing signs of improvement.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season

What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona school district approves 4-day school week

A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID

