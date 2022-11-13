Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Why neighbors are fighting Phoenix over conditions in homeless encampment, ‘The Zone'
Currently, city cleaning crews pick up from curb to curb, avoiding tent spaces and personal items. The work is all done by hand with shovels, rakes and pitchforks.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Mesa's annual Great Turkey Tuesday held to help families in need
In Mesa on Nov. 15, it was Great Turkey Tuesday, an annual event collecting turkeys for families in need. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen was there as the donations arrived.
Energetic young girl looking for loving family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
Murray Hooper: Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. - An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death on Nov. 16 in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the...
Support available for grandparents raising kids
November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a dead newborn on the street.
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
'He can stand, he's starting to walk again': Boy battling mystery illness at Valley hospital showing signs of improvement
PHOENIX — A Canadian family's visit to Phoenix became a medical nightmare after a mysterious illness struck their 15-month-old little boy. 12News brought you the story last week, and since then, people from all over the Valley have been offering help in different ways. We caught up with the family, who said baby Eric is showing signs of improvement.
Canadian baby hospitalized after allergic reaction
A Canadian family’s visit to Phoenix turned into a medical nightmare. How the community has stepped up to help.
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
Arizona school district approves 4-day school week
A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
