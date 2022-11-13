In the beginning, or near the beginning, there was the ’70s-born aggregate known as “The Section,” a group of versatile studio musicians who, like the earlier generation of Los Angeles studio players, the ’60s-based “Wrecking Crew,” lent their skill and impeccable feel to countless acts and stars. All these years later, a new moniker and enterprise have come into being out of the ashes of “The Section,” now bearing the friendly band name The Immediate Family. The band will pay a return visit to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, November 20, after making a splash in that venue earlier this year. Its members — guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and new addition, singer-songwriter Steve Postell — have graced a vast host of albums and stages with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, James Taylor, Carole King … and the list goes on, and on.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO