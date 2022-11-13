Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Happy Birthday Pearl Chase
Today, November 16, is the birthday of Pearl Chase, born in Boston 1888, the woman who did so much to shape Santa Barbara. We give thanks for her long and remarkable life and the commitment to the preservation of our beautiful community that continues in her name through the Pearl Chase Society.
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Applications Open for Youth Chef Apprentice Program
The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Chef Apprentice Program. The program, which has served approximately 300 participants since its inception in 2009, provides high school-aged students the chance to explore a culinary arts profession under the direct guidance of experienced professionals. Participants will learn foundational skills, including health and safety standards, food preparation techniques, and meal planning. During each class, participants prepare a multi-course meal they can take home to their families that evening. Several program graduates have gone on to build careers in the food service industry in Santa Barbara.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dog rescued from bottom of canyon in California after missing for nearly a week
MALIBU, Calif. — A dog was rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Malibu, California, Friday evening after missing for about a week, according to rescue crews. Malibu Search and Rescue Team on Facebook said that at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, they were contacted about a large dog that had been missing for a week at the bottom of a canyon. The dog was believed to be injured and weak.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DA Rules Officer Shooting of Lompoc Suspect Justified Use of Force
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office (“SBSO”) investigation into the non-fatal shooting of Rudy Angel Delgadillo, age 24, occurring on February 23, 2022, in the County of Santa Barbara, California. The following analysis is based...
Simi Valley family desperate for answers after mother of 2 vanishes, leaving bloody scene at home
A Simi Valley family is desperate for answers after their loved one -- a mother of two children -- disappeared and left behind a bloody scene at her home.
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Music Business, Back at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the beginning, or near the beginning, there was the ’70s-born aggregate known as “The Section,” a group of versatile studio musicians who, like the earlier generation of Los Angeles studio players, the ’60s-based “Wrecking Crew,” lent their skill and impeccable feel to countless acts and stars. All these years later, a new moniker and enterprise have come into being out of the ashes of “The Section,” now bearing the friendly band name The Immediate Family. The band will pay a return visit to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, November 20, after making a splash in that venue earlier this year. Its members — guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and new addition, singer-songwriter Steve Postell — have graced a vast host of albums and stages with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, James Taylor, Carole King … and the list goes on, and on.
Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting
Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.
CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting
California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office investigates the recovered body of a deceased diver near Painted Cave Preserve Sunday. Sheriff's speculate the diver could be connected to a 2020 missing person investigation. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Body recovered from sea cave near Channel Islands may be diver missing since 2020
Two recreational divers discovered the body in an underwater cave system on Nov. 5, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Pile Burn at Vandenberg Scheduled
The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed pile burn in November or December. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa.
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Simi Valley Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder
A 25-year-old mother who vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley under mysterious circumstances was found dead Sunday and police said her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her murder. Rachel Castillo had two young children and was last heard-from Thursday afternoon. Her sister called police when she discovered...
Annual event raises tens of thousands for local veterans in Santa Maria
It was a night of golf, food, and fun aimed at helping local veterans in Santa Maria for the second annual “Tee it up for Veterans” event in Santa Maria.
kclu.org
New details released about murder of Ventura County woman
Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
Santa Barbara Independent
Things That Make You Go ‘Ooh’ at the Zoo!
Lions and tigers and bears and lights! Families will want to check out the thousands of handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns now aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs for the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new ZooLights installation. Featuring penguins, peacocks, lions, tigers, elephants, butterflies, birds, and more, these larger-than-life animal and wildlife scenes light up the nights from 4:30-8:30 p.m. through January 15, 2023.
