WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Black Panther 2, Wakanda Forever Hits TheatersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Central Illinois Proud
Hall of Fame sports broadcaster returns to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hall of Fame and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner has some tips for the next generation of communication professionals. Steiner said his advice to those starting out is to “be yourself and be honest and truthful. Everything else will then take care of itself.”
Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
1027superhits.com
Morton Marching Band earns highest ranking ever at nationals
MORTON, Ill. — A historic marching season ends on a high note. The Morton High School Marching Band wrapped up their season at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis over the weekend with a 2nd place finish in Class AA, their highest ranking ever at the national competition.
1470 WMBD
Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, . Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
25newsnow.com
Kent Lee running for Bloomington’s Ward 8 council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A new candidate is entering the fold to run for Bloomington City Council. In a release Sunday, Kent Lee made a formal announcement that he’s running for Ward 8 alderman in the April 4 consolidated election. The seat is currently held by Jeff Crabill,...
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
wcbu.org
Preserving Peoria homes, one photo at a time
One man is preserving Peoria through photographs. Bryan Smith runs the Houses of Peoria & More group on Facebook. He's been taking photos of homes around the city for several years. "I just wanted to take pictures of it and preserve it through pictures and share it through a social...
Shannon Jr. drops 30, No. 19 Illinois blows out Monmouth
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in the first half alone on his way to a 30-point performance, leading Illinois to a 103-65 blowout win over Monmouth Monday night at State Farm Center. In the final game of a season opening three-game homestand, the 19th-ranked Illini (3-0) had three players in double-figures, […]
tspr.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Native Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. Below you’ll find information about a sailor with ties to your area. Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class David Benson, from Galesburg, Illinois, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, performs routine maintenance on a helicopter tail rotor paddle, Nov. 9, 2022. Exercise Silent Wolverine is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting their first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
wjbc.com
City of Bloomington provides update on Washington St. road closure
BLOOMINGTON – With the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Nicor Bloomington Gas Manufactured Gas Plant on Washington Street the City of Bloomington is aware the prolonged street closure in the area is an inconvenience to many. It was discovered that Washington Street’s underlying soils may no longer be stable....
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
Central Illinois Proud
House fire in Peoria blocks off E. Lake Ave.
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of E. Lake Ave. near N. Atlantic Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Peoria Police have blocked off part of E. Lake Avenue. Peoria, West Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Dunlap fire departments responded...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center
Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match. The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
