If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.

PEORIA, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO