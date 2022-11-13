Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
kttn.com
Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29
The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Two Injured in La Monte Crash
A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
kttn.com
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Macon County crash Saturday
MACON COUNTY — A Macon man was seriously injured after a crash in Macon County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Sunset Drive one and a half miles west of Macon around 8:45 p.m. The crash happened when Brant...
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
CJCFPD firefighter killed in single-vehicle crash
An off-duty Central Jackson County Fire Protection District firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route E, just west of Missouri 23.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
kttn.com
Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”
Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
Comments / 0