Word has traveled quickly across the Islands that Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is seeing more earthquakes than usual. It isn't currently erupting but the increase in small earthquakes caused it's advisory level to be raised from green to yellow in September. While that means it will be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, I want to be very clear: There's no need to panic or cancel travel plans to the Big Island of Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO