‘Heart of Maui’ film intent on saving forest birds
Haleakalā National Park has released a new short documenary, "Heart of Maui" in an effort to understand why we need to take action to save the forest birds of Hawai'i.
KITV.com
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week. The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box...
bigislandnow.com
Keiki with disabilities can experience surfing at upcoming free camp in Hilo
Big Island keiki with disabilities will again have the chance to catch a few waves as part of an upcoming day camp in Hilo. The Surfers Healing Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Richardson Ocean Park. Experienced surfing instructors, surfboards and life vests will be provided. The event is free for all participants.
bigislandnow.com
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
travelweekly.com
Putting Mauna Loa's rumbling in perspective
Word has traveled quickly across the Islands that Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is seeing more earthquakes than usual. It isn't currently erupting but the increase in small earthquakes caused it's advisory level to be raised from green to yellow in September. While that means it will be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, I want to be very clear: There's no need to panic or cancel travel plans to the Big Island of Hawaii.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Waves up to 16...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki. Battle for uncounted ballots. Updated: 11 hours...
bigislandnow.com
Surfing scientists led by UH Hilo professor conducting 3D research at epic Fiji surf break
A University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to learn how to better protect reefs around the world. Professors John H.R. Burns (UH Hilo), Haunani Kane (Arizona State University) and Cliff Kapono (Arizona State University) recently mapped the reef at Kurukuru Mailani in Fiji, also known as Cloudbreak, which is home to some of the biggest and best waves in the world.
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
Gov. Ige has advice for next leader, looks ahead to sustainability after office
Gov. David Ige has just a few more weeks in office but still has a very full plate. He joins the KHON2 News to talk about the past and the future.
bigislandnow.com
Keiki can explore foods of Hawai‘i in free book series produced by The Food Basket
The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, is continuing its mission to end hunger and fight chronic health conditions on the Big Island, despite navigating “the perfect storm” of food system challenges. One of its most recent initiatives is putting nutritional education directly in keiki hands.
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
Hawaii Could Lose More Affordable Units Than It's Possible To Replace
Affordable housing is divided in two groups by tenure for sale or for rent. Not including for sale units, the affordable housing rental stock includes units owned by the Public Housing Authority, units developed with financing by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s low-income housing tax credits properties, USDA properties and inclusionary zoning properties administered by the counties including the state 201H developments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act. Rape victims at the Women's Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million. But the state says it's not responsible for the acts of rogue prison guards. Former...
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
Police see increase in drug impaired road fatalities
The Hawaii Police Department reports 33 traffic deaths this year, and it's seeing a trend among those crashes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
10-year-old Hilo boy found safe, Hawaii police say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say a 10-year-old boy previously missing Tuesday has been located safe and in good health. Kainoha Nowell, 10, was last seen in the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was initially reported as a runaway, however authorities grew increasingly...
