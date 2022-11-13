ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 2

Related
bigislandnow.com

Keiki with disabilities can experience surfing at upcoming free camp in Hilo

Big Island keiki with disabilities will again have the chance to catch a few waves as part of an upcoming day camp in Hilo. The Surfers Healing Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Richardson Ocean Park. Experienced surfing instructors, surfboards and life vests will be provided. The event is free for all participants.
HILO, HI
travelweekly.com

Putting Mauna Loa's rumbling in perspective

Word has traveled quickly across the Islands that Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is seeing more earthquakes than usual. It isn't currently erupting but the increase in small earthquakes caused it's advisory level to be raised from green to yellow in September. While that means it will be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, I want to be very clear: There's no need to panic or cancel travel plans to the Big Island of Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Surfing scientists led by UH Hilo professor conducting 3D research at epic Fiji surf break

A University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to learn how to better protect reefs around the world. Professors John H.R. Burns (UH Hilo), Haunani Kane (Arizona State University) and Cliff Kapono (Arizona State University) recently mapped the reef at Kurukuru Mailani in Fiji, also known as Cloudbreak, which is home to some of the biggest and best waves in the world.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Keiki can explore foods of Hawai‘i in free book series produced by The Food Basket

The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, is continuing its mission to end hunger and fight chronic health conditions on the Big Island, despite navigating “the perfect storm” of food system challenges. One of its most recent initiatives is putting nutritional education directly in keiki hands.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Could Lose More Affordable Units Than It's Possible To Replace

Affordable housing is divided in two groups by tenure for sale or for rent. Not including for sale units, the affordable housing rental stock includes units owned by the Public Housing Authority, units developed with financing by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s low-income housing tax credits properties, USDA properties and inclusionary zoning properties administered by the counties including the state 201H developments.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

10-year-old Hilo boy found safe, Hawaii police say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say a 10-year-old boy previously missing Tuesday has been located safe and in good health. Kainoha Nowell, 10, was last seen in the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was initially reported as a runaway, however authorities grew increasingly...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy