‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns
Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
Software engineer ‘knifed to death by boy, 14, after challenging teenagers’
A software engineer was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy after challenging teenagers messing about in a supermarket’s toilets, the trial of five boys accused of murder has been told.Ian Kirwan was kicked by a 13-year-old, knifed in the heart and died before reaching hospital, jurors heard.Opening the trial of five youngsters aged 13 to 15 at the time of the 53-year-old’s death, prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told Birmingham Crown Court the 14-year-old who delivered the killer strike is claiming diminished responsibility.Mr Kirwan, who worked as a contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died on March 8 after suffering a...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
VIP abuse inquiry officer could face misconduct proceedings
The officer who led a disastrous Metropolitan Police investigation of VIP sex abuse allegations could face gross misconduct proceedings. Steve Rodhouse ran an operation that probed false claims that MPs and generals abused and murdered children. He has been served with a formal notice by the police watchdog over allegedly...
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
Almost every Black officer at this Tennessee police department says they’ve experienced discrimination
Almost all the 15 Black officers at the police department in Knoxville, Tennessee, have felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. And none of them thinks the promotional process is fair, either. The recently released review was conducted by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Catholic church pressuring alleged victims of dead paedophile priests to accept ‘paltry’ payouts, lawyers say
Exclusive: Advocates say it’s disappointing church is spending funds trying to block compensation bids ‘rather than redirecting money to deserving survivors’
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Complex
Human Body Mistaken for Mannequin and Thrown in Dumpster Leads to New Training for Quebec First Responders
Due to an incident where police once mistook a human body for a silicone mannequin and threw it in a dumpster, first responders in Quebec are now being trained on how to tell the difference and avoid such an incident in the future. According to a story by Canadian Press,...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms
A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The court heard James was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as “tit-for-tat” revenge for a previous attack.On Friday, James was surrounded by family and friends at the Old Bailey as...
Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village
A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday
Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
NJ police chief who is suing town for racist comments suspended
A Muslim police chief who is suing the town he works for after officials allegedly made racist comments to him was suspended on Thursday.
