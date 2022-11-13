Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
kttn.com
Signs and grants hot topics at meeting of the Trenton City Council
A request was made Monday night for the Trenton City Council to consider a financial pledge to go toward a potential grant that would fund numerous directional (or way-finding) signs for Trenton. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be accepting tourism grant applications for ARPA funds which is the...
kttn.com
Scammers calling Trenton residents, claiming to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities
The City of Trenton reports it has been made aware of a scam involving calls that claim to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities. The city advises that the calls come from an automated system that tells customers their bills are delinquent and to press a button to pay or leave information.
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14
The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
kttn.com
Laredo Board of Aldermen approve new water rates
The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance on November 14th that revised the customer water rate. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the new rates for residential and commercial customers include water usage for the first 1,000 gallons, or a fraction of that, which will be billed at the base rate of $49 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed a usage rate of $12.75 per 1,000 gallons.
kttn.com
Announcement forthcoming on funding application by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission
United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development will make an announcement about a funding application made by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission. The announcement will be made at the Milan Community Center on November 28th at 11 am. The regional water commission does not know the details of...
kttn.com
Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates
The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
kchi.com
Burn Permit For Chillicothe Country Club
The Chillicothe Country Club will burn a large brush pile as early as this Sunday. The Chillicothe City Council gave the approval, as long as they meet all MDC requirements. This includes having the fire at least 200 yards from any structure. The Country Club will have personnel on hand and water and fire extinguishers ready if the fire should spread.
kttn.com
Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”
Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
kttn.com
Dr. Lindsay Oram, psychology instructor at NCMC, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Phil Hoffman was the sergeant at arms. Program chairman Cathy McKay introduced Dr. Lindsay Oram, a psychology instructor at North Central Missouri...
kttn.com
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
kttn.com
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon
Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon, 98, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. He was born on August 18, 1924, in Mercer County, Missouri the son of Perry M. and Audie E. (Clark) Coon. Gene graduated from Princeton High School in 1942....
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
One hundred thirty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. A traffic stop at about 2:15 am in the 200 block of Washington Street led to the arrest of the driver. The stop was for an equipment malfunction. Further investigation found the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and held at the Grundy County Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts
Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
kttn.com
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
Comments / 0