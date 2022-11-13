One hundred thirty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. A traffic stop at about 2:15 am in the 200 block of Washington Street led to the arrest of the driver. The stop was for an equipment malfunction. Further investigation found the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and held at the Grundy County Jail.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO