If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Color-changing makeup isn’t new but it’s gotten a lot more fun in recent years. Back in the early 2000s, we millennials had all the “mood” products we could want, including mood rings, which we said changed colors depending on how we were feeling. While that’s not exactly how it works, color-changing makeup has made a comeback. The newest? Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift. TikTokers like Nicol Concilio and Kit Keenan are loving how they can get their perfect pink...

22 MINUTES AGO