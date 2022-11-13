ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Study reveals AirPods can be used to help those with hearing loss

BOSTON - Could earbuds actually improve hearing for some?Millions of people who could benefit from hearing aids often don't use them because they're expensive or they carry a stigma. But researchers in Taiwan compared Apple AirPods to traditional hearing aids in 21 volunteers with mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods were linked to Apple smartphones with an app called "Live Listen," which acts like a microphone.They found that the AirPods Pro model, which has a noise cancelation feature, performed as well as premium hearing aids in certain environments. They hope this knowledge will encourage more companies to include features in smartphone technology that help people with hearing loss.
StyleCaster

Tarte’s Color-Changing Lip Gloss Is Blowing Up on TikTok — Here’s How It Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Color-changing makeup isn’t new but it’s gotten a lot more fun in recent years. Back in the early 2000s, we millennials had all the “mood” products we could want, including mood rings, which we said changed colors depending on how we were feeling. While that’s not exactly how it works, color-changing makeup has made a comeback. The newest? Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift. TikTokers like Nicol Concilio and Kit Keenan are loving how they can get their perfect pink...

Comments / 0

Community Policy