Read full article on original website
Related
As Inflation Increases, More People Are Turning to Hosting on Airbnb
"Homeowners are flocking to Airbnb, looking to host just as the economy shifts.About 60 million people have visited Airbnb to explore becoming a host since the beginning of the pandemic, including 30 million just over the past year. Due to the increased interest, the company is launching Airbnb Setup, which will offer additional guidance and make it easier to offer a property on its platform."We're in incredibly volatile times, economically," said Catherine Powell, Airbnb's global head of hosting. "More and more people are turning to hosting and to this opportunity to earn a really important incremental income."Airbnb Setup includes one-on-one...
Here Are the 30 Best Christmas Wreaths You Can Buy for the Holiday Season
Besides the Christmas tree, if there is one other Christmas decoration that we can't do without, it's the Christmas wreath. No matter what your style or personality is, there are so many different wreaths to choose from. We've searched some of the best Christmas wreaths out there and came up with a collection that will fit all styles. Whether you want something that is fun and whimsical or sophisticated and elegant, we have you covered.
Comments / 0