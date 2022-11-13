Austin Butler is going from Memphis to Arrakis with his upcoming role as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two.” The “Elvis” star spoke to Variety on the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards on Saturday night, giving a small taste of what’s to come in the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic. “Do you think I can tell you everything? I can’t tell,” Butler starts out after being asked about his role. Variety‘s Marc Malkin says, “You get a phone call that says you’re going to be in the ‘Dune’ sequel, walk us to what goes through your mind.” “I just I...

45 MINUTES AGO