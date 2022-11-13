ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender

Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh updates injury status for Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh was asked about injury updates for running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in Monday’s presser ahead of Week 12’s matchup with Illinois. It’s not much, but there is optimism for a return. Schoonmaker was out last week against Nebraska and Edwards was taken out early in the game, both with undisclosed injuries.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation

Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Pac-12 team fires 2 coaches following multiple embarrassing offensive performances

Cal has fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure following a rough season in the Pac-12. The program announced the moves Sunday after a 38-10 loss to Oregon State, pushing the Golden Bears to 3-7 on the season. Musgrave is a well known name across the...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

6 B1G stars named semifinalists for Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

The semifinalists for the Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year were announced on Wednesday with six B1G players making the cut. The Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year is an award that “honors exemplary leadership by a college player,” per its website. The sixth annual award recognizes athletes that demonstrate leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy