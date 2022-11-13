Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses possibility of staying at Nebraska under new head coach
The Nebraska football coaching search has seemed like it’s gone on for an absolute eternity. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph has done a great job navigating the challenging situation in Lincoln. Nebraska seems to be closing in on finding its next head coach. Joseph, on Monday during his weekly...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides early analysis of Kentucky, expectations for Oscar Tshiebwe in matchup
Tom Izzo and Michigan State lead a brutal nonconference slate to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. The first test was No. 2 Gonzaga, who the Spartans nearly beat in a 1-point loss. Up next for them is No. 4 Kentucky, who — despite what rankings say — might prove a tougher challenge than Gonzaga.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender
Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status for Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh was asked about injury updates for running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in Monday’s presser ahead of Week 12’s matchup with Illinois. It’s not much, but there is optimism for a return. Schoonmaker was out last week against Nebraska and Edwards was taken out early in the game, both with undisclosed injuries.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation
Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
Pac-12 team fires 2 coaches following multiple embarrassing offensive performances
Cal has fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure following a rough season in the Pac-12. The program announced the moves Sunday after a 38-10 loss to Oregon State, pushing the Golden Bears to 3-7 on the season. Musgrave is a well known name across the...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Gene Smith reverses course on potential to host on-campus CFP games at Ohio Stadium
Gene Smith appears to have a change of heart. The Ohio State Athletic Director reversed previous comments on the potential of hosting a round-of-12 College Football Playoff game at Ohio Stadium. Smith’s initial grievances included a litany of concerns. Issues such as weather in Ohio in December and player safety...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa DC Phil Parker weighs in on Cooper DeJean's performance, versatility for Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is creating a showstopping defense and one of the key players is Cooper DeJean. Parker provided his thoughts on sophomore defensive back DeJean’s performance lately during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of its Week 12 match-up with Minnesota. Parker said in part...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shows off hand-painted shoes to media availability to honor Title IX
Jim Harbaugh wore hand-painted custom shoes to his Monday media availability in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX, a 1972 measure that prohibits discrimination based on sex in programs that receive federal funding, is a major force towards women’s athletics in college specifically. Harbaugh was...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
saturdaytradition.com
6 B1G stars named semifinalists for Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
The semifinalists for the Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year were announced on Wednesday with six B1G players making the cut. The Jason Whitten Collegiate Man of the Year is an award that “honors exemplary leadership by a college player,” per its website. The sixth annual award recognizes athletes that demonstrate leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: League shows early strength, plus other news and quotes
In the preseason, the Big Ten had only 3 teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with voters thinking none were worthy of being in the top 10. The total was down from 5 to start last season, including 2 in the top 10, and 4 the season prior, again with 2 ranking in the top 10 teams.
Comments / 0