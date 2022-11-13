Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Mary Margaret Holthaus
Mary Margaret (Beyers) Holthaus of Stonington, IL, passed away early Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1922 in Pana, IL, the second child of Wilfred and Marguerite Beyers. She graduated from Pana High School and worked as a stenographer in the Civil Service before her marriage to Art Holthaus on June 6, 1946 in Pana. She was a long-time member of the Altar & Rosary Society at Holy Trinity Church. Mary and Art lived most of their life in Stonington where Art farmed until his retirement in 1985.
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Herald & Review
Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday
DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
977wmoi.com
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County 4-H Achievements Announced
Christian County 4-H held its annual Achievement celebration at the Christian County Extension Office. Members were recognized for their accomplishments during the 2021-2022 4-H year. The current 4-H Youth Leadership Team helped present awards at the 4-H Achievement Ceremony. If you are interested in joining 4-H or learning more, please contact the Christian County Extension Office at 217-287-7246.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County TRIAD Offering Winter Safety Tips
Christian County TRIAD program helps protect and inform seniors in the community. Taylorville Police Officer Kirstin Beaman says that they are informing seniors on how to stay safe during the winter weather. There are just a few things you can carry in your car to make sure you are safe...
wmay.com
Springfield Smashes A Ton Of Pumpkins
Springfield’s annual pumpkin disposal effort has turned out to be a smashing success. The city says more than 2,000 pounds of pumpkins were smashed during last weekend’s post-Halloween event downtown. The pumpkin debris is being turned into compost. If you still have leftover pumpkins to dispose of, the...
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
taylorvilledailynews.com
YMCA Reviving "Lose To Win" Program
A weight loss program is coming back thanks to the Christian County YMCA. The Christian County YMCA is bringing its “Lose to Win” weight loss and health management program back. The program launched in 2008 and inspired thousands of local residents to improve personal health and wellness. The Taylorville Memorial Foundation has awarded a grant to the Christian County YMCA to once again offer the program.
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
taylorvilledailynews.com
TMH Wins Award For Vaping Program
Taylorville Memorial Hospital has won an award for vaping prevention. TMH won the first-ever Community Project Award from the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network for a vaping prevention and cessation program at Taylorville Junior High School. All 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students at TJHS attended the four-session event of the...
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
