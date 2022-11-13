Read full article on original website
Cardinals sign OL Rashaad Coward to roster, cut K Tristan Vizcaino
The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the 53-man roster off their practice squad on Tuesday and released kicker Tristan Vizcaino. Vizcaino signed before the Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and made two field goals and all three extra-point attempts in the 27-17 win. In...
Bears rookie DB says he was the 'steal' of the 2022 NFL Draft
Selected out of Penn State with a second-round pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade, Brisker has already turned heads by solidifying himself as a starter. Others, like former Bears DE Alex Brown, believe Brisker can be a "Pro Bowl-type player" for years. Brown, who spent eight seasons playing in...
NFL fans surprised by 1 move Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back. Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they...
Former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans, per report
Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was claimed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after being waived by the Cardinals on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Benjamin was surprisingly cut the day after the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which Benjamin logged only...
Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams
TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
WR Hollywood Brown designated to return by Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday designated receiver Hollywood Brown to return from a foot injury suffered prior to Week 7. And with that, the pairing of the team’s top offseason acquisition with No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins could come as soon as the team’s Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
Latinos love football but participation lags at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He’s a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He’s a running back, defensive back and...
Eno Benjamin’s release spotlights pattern with Arizona Cardinals
For all the conflict and drama, the Arizona Cardinals still have a chance. If they beat the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, they have three winnable games in succession. This is their last reprieve. This is the edge of their Kliff. We will also learn much about...
Colt McCoy helps flip Arizona Cardinals’ energy in victory over Rams
Despite not having their starting quarterback in Week 10, the Arizona Cardinals turned to backup Colt McCoy and left Los Angeles with a 27-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. McCoy did everything that was asked of him in L.A., completing 26 of his 37 pass attempts (70.3%) for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker snags INT vs. Rams after entering game hobbled
Earlier in the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury heard there was a “zero percent chance” Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker would suit up against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Suffering an ankle injury the week prior, initial reports had Baker missing multiple weeks. It was safe...
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury
TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
6 free agent targets to bolster the Diamondbacks bullpen
If not the greatest weakness, the bullpen was at least the most glaring on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in 2022. Assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald addressed this issue in October and suggested that an approach shift is in order. “[We have to be] honest with ourselves in terms of how...
Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
Fiesta Bowl names Erik Moses as CEO, executive director
The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Tuesday that Erik Moses will take over as CEO and executive director. The long-time sports executive will help oversee the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the parade preceding the New Year’s Six college football game, as well as the Valley’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Moses replaces...
Rapid Reactions: Arizona Cardinals snap 2-game skid with win over Rams
The Arizona Cardinals walked into SoFi Stadium on Sunday needing something to go their way. Losers of back-to-back games and garnering little consistency, the Cardinals were staring at a do-or-die situation against the Los Angeles Rams. A win at the very least keeps them in the conversation in the NFC...
Suns’ Duane Washington Jr. explodes with 16 points in 1st half vs. Heat
When you’re on the bottom third of the depth chart in the NBA, you are more than likely going to get an opportunity or two in the regular season. There are too many injuries that come along the way for the 14th, 15th or 16th guy to not be given a look.
College basketball around Arizona: ASU hitting the road while UA will play at home
After opening the season with a couple of wins in the confines of Desert Financial Arena, the Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road this week. Coach Bobby Hurley's team lost to Texas Southern 67-66 in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Houston to fall to 2-1 on the season. Now it is on to Brooklyn for two games at the Barclays Center, the first of those coming Tuesday against Virginia Commonwealth (2-0). The games are part of the Legends Classic. ASU will play again on Thursday against either Michigan or Pitt.
