Arizona State

Bears rookie DB says he was the 'steal' of the 2022 NFL Draft

Selected out of Penn State with a second-round pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade, Brisker has already turned heads by solidifying himself as a starter. Others, like former Bears DE Alex Brown, believe Brisker can be a "Pro Bowl-type player" for years. Brown, who spent eight seasons playing in...
Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams

TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
WR Hollywood Brown designated to return by Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday designated receiver Hollywood Brown to return from a foot injury suffered prior to Week 7. And with that, the pairing of the team’s top offseason acquisition with No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins could come as soon as the team’s Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury

TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
6 free agent targets to bolster the Diamondbacks bullpen

If not the greatest weakness, the bullpen was at least the most glaring on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in 2022. Assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald addressed this issue in October and suggested that an approach shift is in order. “[We have to be] honest with ourselves in terms of how...
Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
Fiesta Bowl names Erik Moses as CEO, executive director

The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Tuesday that Erik Moses will take over as CEO and executive director. The long-time sports executive will help oversee the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the parade preceding the New Year’s Six college football game, as well as the Valley’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Moses replaces...
College basketball around Arizona: ASU hitting the road while UA will play at home

After opening the season with a couple of wins in the confines of Desert Financial Arena, the Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road this week. Coach Bobby Hurley's team lost to Texas Southern 67-66 in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Houston to fall to 2-1 on the season. Now it is on to Brooklyn for two games at the Barclays Center, the first of those coming Tuesday against Virginia Commonwealth (2-0). The games are part of the Legends Classic. ASU will play again on Thursday against either Michigan or Pitt.
