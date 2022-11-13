ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues statement of support for the newest version of the Respect for Marriage Act

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday afternoon supporting the newest version of the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “We believe this approach is the way forward,” the church said in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous 'Oorah' saying

OREM — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. "It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate it...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah researchers use chemistry in teeth to identify soldier remains

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 81,000 American troops remain missing from our country's conflicts dating back to World War II. Efforts to find them are ongoing. Researchers at the University of Utah are using the chemistry in teeth to develop a tool to help identify remains and unite them with their families.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

