3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement...
kslnewsradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues statement of support for the newest version of the Respect for Marriage Act
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday afternoon supporting the newest version of the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “We believe this approach is the way forward,” the church said in...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
ksl.com
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous 'Oorah' saying
OREM — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. "It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate it...
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
eastidahonews.com
More companies encourage employees to bring full selves — including religion — to work
LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — Father Greg McBrayer has worked for American Airlines for almost 45 years, most recently as chief flight control director. But his job changed significantly after 9/11 when he began bringing his faith to work with him. “I have been able to use that single event...
kslnewsradio.com
Magna Care Coalition receives $2 million grant to prevent youth violence
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives has been awarded a $2 million community violence intervention grant. The grant will fund the Magna United Communities That Care Coalition. According to a press release, the grant comes from the United States Department...
Latter-day Saint president holds special devotional on temples
The importance of temples to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was brought closer to home Sunday when church President Russell M. Nelson held an hybrid devotional meeting from Salt Lake City. Nelson urged members of the church in Nevada and some parts of California and...
kslnewsradio.com
SLC voters OK $85 million parks and trails bond. Is it worth higher taxes?
SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, Salt Lake City voters overwhelmingly approved an $85 million bond for parks and trails, with 69% in favor and 31% against. But are the accumulating taxes from passing bonds on Election Day worth it?. Rusty Cannon of the Utah Tax Payers Association joined...
Suzanne Harrison declares victory in the Salt Lake County Council Dist. B race
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Democrat Suzanne Harrison declared victory in the Salt Lake County Council at-large B race on Monday, Nov. 14. The latest ballot results show Harrison leading Republican Richard Snelgrove by 31,948 votes, which is a 10.16% advantage that the councilmember-elect said “would be extremely difficult to overcome with the remaining ballots.” […]
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
buildingsaltlake.com
City to reveal its anti-displacement strategy this week at Planning Commission
Even as they continue to author pro-growth legislation, both the Mendenhall Administration and the City Council have expressed unease about the rise in rents that has pushed across Salt Lake City from east to west. As what used to be ‘Downtown rates’ spread to central city and the west side,...
ksl.com
Utah researchers use chemistry in teeth to identify soldier remains
SALT LAKE CITY — More than 81,000 American troops remain missing from our country's conflicts dating back to World War II. Efforts to find them are ongoing. Researchers at the University of Utah are using the chemistry in teeth to develop a tool to help identify remains and unite them with their families.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
Clearfield veteran shares his love for America through handcarved waving flags
Kevin Fuit guesses he’s made about 60 waving wooden flags in the last year. For the U.S. Navy veteran, woodworking helps him forget his PTSD.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
