Both of Louisiana’s GOP senators weighing gubernatorial bid
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Both of Louisiana’s U.S. senators say they have considered running for governor in 2023 and will announce their decisions soon. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters Tuesday that he has considered a bid for governor and plans to make an announcement shortly. Cassidy’s comment comes a day after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy made a similar statement. Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is prevented by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans hoping to take control of the state’s top government post. So far, the only candidate who has officially announced their bid for governor is Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Kansas GOP pins Democratic governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas Republicans are blaming state Sen. Dennis Pyle for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s narrow reelection victory. Pyle ran for governor as an independent candidate, and GOP leaders say he both siphoned votes from Republican nominee Derek Schmidt and decreased GOP turnout by making conservatives less enthusiastic about Schmidt. Pyle was a Republican and one of the Legislature’s most conservative members before he left the GOP in June to run for governor. He says he ran to give voters a true conservative alternative and suggests GOP leaders are refusing to confront their own failures. Now the Kansas Republican Party is looking to punish party officials who supported Pyle.
Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office. The Republican-majority Pennsylvania House voted Wednesday to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner over progressive policies that he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The vote sets the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate that will become a 28-22 majority early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. It’s unclear when the Senate trial will happen, as the two-year legislative session wraps up at the end of November.
Feds probe Missouri’s treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of assistance needlessly strips people of their independence. Court-awarded guardianships and conservatorships give someone control over certain decisions for another person, including where they live. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says people with disabilities have too often been unlawfully institutionalized. The Missouri Mental Health Department says it plans to fully cooperate with the investigation.
