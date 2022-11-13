Courier Journal photojournalist Pat McDonogh retires after 45 years of documenting Kentucky

During my career , I’ve shaken hands with the Dalai Lama and photographed six U.S. presidents as well as the Queen and King of England.

I’ve also had my life threatened by actor Bill Murray and been in the line of fire on several occasions. I’ve documented the lives of Robert Penn Warren and Bill Monroe and played photographic hide-and-seek with Kurt Vonnegut.

I’ve gone on the road with NRBQ, drank boilermakers with Captain Lou Albano and stood on a football field with Tom Brady. I was there when Louisville knocked off Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl and the night Lamar Jackson won the Heisman trophy.

'Whatever it takes': Why one man feels a calling to give free funerals to homicide victims

I photographed Pat Day’s only Kentucky Derby win and was on hand for two Triple Crown champions. Muhammad Ali once performed a magic trick for me, and I captured Mike Tyson out on his butt in the boxing ring.

I’ve slept on Bobby Bowden’s couch and on the steamboat, Natchez, following Hurricane Katrina.

A trashy human twist: This man turns doll heads, Styrofoam, debris from Ohio River into art

I have a harmonica blown by Bob Dylan and the key to Wilson Pickett’s tomb. I’ve touched the stars on the ceiling of the Cathedral of the Assumption and the cross at the top of the east steeple of St. Joseph’s Church.

I’ve shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, appeared on "CBS Sunday Morning" and named Kentucky Photographer of the Year several times.

I’ve traveled all over the world to take photos and published several books. I’ve seen my share of sorrow and pain, covering hurricanes, floods, tornados, riots, pandemics and gun violence. I’ve also documented many unknown Kentuckians singlehandedly bettering their communities, like the late Mike Howard, the Mountain Santa of Harlan County, or Anthony Oxendine, the local mortician who gives away funerals to families of guns shot victims.

Despite being in the presence of Presidents and Queens, I will always identify with the common man.

More: To a young boy, Shively seemed to have everything and it was all shiny and new

Alas, all good things come to an end, even the best job in the world. After 45 years working as a news photographer, I’ve taken a buyout and am retiring. Friends have told me that I’ll know when it’s time to retire, and they’re right.

What a wild ride it’s been, a whirlwind of a career and a front-row seat to life's rich pageant. Thanks to all of you who have followed my work at The Courier Journal, and all those who’ve corresponded on social media. It means a lot to me.

I know there is nothing that will fill the void of news photography and the euphoria of taking a great photograph, but nothing in life lasts forever.

As Warren Zevon bluntly put it, “Life’ll kill ya, life will find you wherever you go. Requiescat in pace, that’s all she wrote.”

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Courier Journal photojournalist Pat McDonogh retires after 45 years of documenting Kentucky