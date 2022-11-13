ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Courier Journal photojournalist Pat McDonogh retires after 45 years of documenting Kentucky

By Pat McDonogh, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

During my career , I’ve shaken hands with the Dalai Lama and photographed six U.S. presidents as well as the Queen and King of England.

I’ve also had my life threatened by actor Bill Murray and been in the line of fire on several occasions. I’ve documented the lives of Robert Penn Warren and Bill Monroe and played photographic hide-and-seek with Kurt Vonnegut.

I’ve gone on the road with NRBQ, drank boilermakers with Captain Lou Albano and stood on a football field with Tom Brady. I was there when Louisville knocked off Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl and the night Lamar Jackson won the Heisman trophy.

'Whatever it takes': Why one man feels a calling to give free funerals to homicide victims

I photographed Pat Day’s only Kentucky Derby win and was on hand for two Triple Crown champions. Muhammad Ali once performed a magic trick for me, and I captured Mike Tyson out on his butt in the boxing ring.

I’ve slept on Bobby Bowden’s couch and on the steamboat, Natchez, following Hurricane Katrina.

A trashy human twist: This man turns doll heads, Styrofoam, debris from Ohio River into art

I have a harmonica blown by Bob Dylan and the key to Wilson Pickett’s tomb. I’ve touched the stars on the ceiling of the Cathedral of the Assumption and the cross at the top of the east steeple of St. Joseph’s Church.

I’ve shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, appeared on "CBS Sunday Morning" and named Kentucky Photographer of the Year several times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6ufh_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJ53y_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Ryn_0j9M3ws400

I’ve traveled all over the world to take photos and published several books. I’ve seen my share of sorrow and pain, covering hurricanes, floods, tornados, riots, pandemics and gun violence. I’ve also documented many unknown Kentuckians singlehandedly bettering their communities, like the late Mike Howard, the Mountain Santa of Harlan County, or Anthony Oxendine, the local mortician who gives away funerals to families of guns shot victims.

Despite being in the presence of Presidents and Queens, I will always identify with the common man.

More: To a young boy, Shively seemed to have everything and it was all shiny and new

Alas, all good things come to an end, even the best job in the world. After 45 years working as a news photographer, I’ve taken a buyout and am retiring. Friends have told me that I’ll know when it’s time to retire, and they’re right.

What a wild ride it’s been, a whirlwind of a career and a front-row seat to life's rich pageant. Thanks to all of you who have followed my work at The Courier Journal, and all those who’ve corresponded on social media. It means a lot to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45csnT_0j9M3ws400

I know there is nothing that will fill the void of news photography and the euphoria of taking a great photograph, but nothing in life lasts forever.

As Warren Zevon bluntly put it, “Life’ll kill ya, life will find you wherever you go. Requiescat in pace, that’s all she wrote.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOVSN_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdQzI_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IXuV_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4EyR_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MET5x_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OL5pV_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dg2y_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fT6oo_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qs6hd_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmGau_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9AkQ_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NePY_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGTIr_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnv2d_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxoFs_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YB6Hc_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSRtV_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rj8y_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKHow_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgMEI_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPSIR_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrWzV_0j9M3ws400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfSpb_0j9M3ws400

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Courier Journal photojournalist Pat McDonogh retires after 45 years of documenting Kentucky

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
FORT WRIGHT, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’

Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced two executive orders relating to medical cannabis, one of which allows for the limited use of medical cannabis by qualified people in the state of Kentucky. The first announced executive order would allow qualified people, suffering...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing

A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLO

Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky

Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy