Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
School District experiencing district-wide internet outage
The Citrus County School District is currently experiencing an internet outage. According to a district spokeswoman, a construction crew located near County Road 486 accidentally cut a line which caused the outage in the afternoon hours, Nov. 15, and it is still down today.
ocala-news.com
MCPS announces Marion County’s 2023 Principal, Assistant Principal of the Year
Marion County Public Schools has announced the newest recipients of the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year honors in Marion County. On its Facebook page, MCPS stated that West Port High School’s Ginger Cruze has been recognized as Marion County’s 2023 Principal of the Year. Cruze has...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on school tax referendum, academic performance
The campaign opposing the school tax referendum was unconvincing to a large segment of November voters. However, that will not deter the opponents from continuing to pursue it, ensuring that parents receive a better education for their children and a more productive use of a huge property tax allocation to public schools.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital were both recently awarded an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group following an evaluation of general hospitals across the country. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ achievements in protecting their patients from preventable harm and medical errors....
villages-news.com
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host two public meetings this week on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that two additional public meetings about the proposed redistricting will be held this week. During the scheduled Ocala City Council workshop that was held on Tuesday, November 8, council members requested these additional meetings, which will cover the proposed redistricting maps. City staff will also be available to answer any questions.
naturecoaster.com
City of Brooksville Welcomes New Parks and Recreation Director
On November 3, 2022, the City of Brooksville’s new Parks and Recreation Director, David L. Howard, Jr., joined the city’s team. City of Brooksville Welcomes New Parks and Recreation Director. David comes with years of experience with Florida municipal government from both Panama City and Lynn Haven. He...
villages-news.com
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate
BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Time of the essence
The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region. The District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel
Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
Citrus County Chronicle
Local landmark gets fresh new look
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in October 2010. A canopy installment slowed traffic for a time Thursday in Floral City, but it is something to celebrate.
Citrus County Chronicle
County hospitals receive mediocre Healthgrades scores; other area facilities perform better
Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list. In comparison, HCA Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville received multiple Healthgrades 2023 listings:
Citrus County Chronicle
Schlabach: Construction on new shelter could begin in 2023
Public and private monetary donations continue to pour in for Citrus County’s new animal shelter. To date, $3.3 million has been raised.
cityofnewportrichey.org
Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22)
Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22) As a result of a recent traffic study, the City of New Port Richey Public Works Department announces the following traffic pattern changes along Madison Street:. The existing single stop at the intersection of Madison Street and Kentucky Avenue will be converted...
Comments / 0