ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com

Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series

Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January

– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com

Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com

WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT

WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com

Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air

PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”
411mania.com

Natalya on Winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title Being Her Last Major Goal

– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her goal of wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She’s previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She has yet to ever win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
411mania.com

Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has a North American Championship match and more set for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. * Wendy Choo vs. Cora...
411mania.com

Last Week’s Impact Wrestling Rises In Viewership and Rating

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was up in both measures from the week before. The show drew 94,000 viewers, which is up from the prior week’s 56,000. Meanwhile, Impact had an 0.02 rating (25,000 viewers) in the key...
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match

– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
411mania.com

Spoilers On Planned Main Event For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series

PWInsider reports that the main event of this year’s WWE Survivor Series will be the men’s Wargames match, although the participants haven’t been announced. According to the report, however, the plan is to have The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) and Kevin Owens. Owens recently suffered an MCL sprain at a live event, which usually takes six weeks to heal. It remains to be seen if he will still be in the match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy