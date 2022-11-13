Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”
411mania.com
Natalya on Winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title Being Her Last Major Goal
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her goal of wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She’s previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She has yet to ever win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
411mania.com
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has a North American Championship match and more set for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. * Wendy Choo vs. Cora...
411mania.com
Last Week’s Impact Wrestling Rises In Viewership and Rating
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was up in both measures from the week before. The show drew 94,000 viewers, which is up from the prior week’s 56,000. Meanwhile, Impact had an 0.02 rating (25,000 viewers) in the key...
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match
– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Planned Main Event For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
PWInsider reports that the main event of this year’s WWE Survivor Series will be the men’s Wargames match, although the participants haven’t been announced. According to the report, however, the plan is to have The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) and Kevin Owens. Owens recently suffered an MCL sprain at a live event, which usually takes six weeks to heal. It remains to be seen if he will still be in the match.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes WWE for Waiting Too Long to Announce Survivor Series Card
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized WWE’s booking of Survivor Series 2022. He took exception to WWE only have three matches announced for the show so far this year. “I get taking your time to tell stories going into a...
411mania.com
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
