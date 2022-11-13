Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 p.m. EST
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Republicans insist they're working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6 and limit...
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders in 2014 downing of MH17 flight over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Xi looks away from Putin in return to world stage
Turns out Chinese President Xi Jinping’s partnership with Vladimir Putin has limits after all: He doesn’t want to follow the Russian leader into diplomatic isolation. With speeches and gestures in recent weeks, Xi has taken his most significant steps to create space between Beijing and Moscow since Putin invaded Ukraine almost nine months ago. The latest signal came at the Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, where China signed off on a communique Wednesday saying that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.”
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals, vigorously challenge the policies of Democratic President Joe Biden — and plunge into Washington investigations with their new subpoena powers. Come...
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out
Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US president. With the midterms in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas event served as a catwalk for potential Trump rivals ahead of the Republican Party primaries to decide who will fight for the presidency in 2024.
US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid sanctions
MIAMI — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the...
'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. "We'll have our difference of opinion. And that's how it's supposed to be," Biden said days before...
Pence says voters want new leadership
NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence says that voters are “looking for new leadership” following the disappointing midterm elections for Republicans, who are now openly debating whether his onetime boss, Donald Trump, should maintain a leading role in the party. In an interview with The...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
The Turkish Defense Ministry says it has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups Ankara holds responsible for the last week's bomb attack in Istanbul
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors
LAS VEGAS — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects...
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland — Since the invasion of Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided the neighboring country and millions of its refugees — both to ease their suffering and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that...
Trump's candidacy won't stall criminal probes
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its...
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run during Republican Jewish Coalition speech: 'I've never lost'
Nikki Haley commented on the 2024 presidential elections and whether or not she would run during a speech at at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The...
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX — Arizona voters on approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. With the passage of Proposition 308, Arizona joins at least 18 other states,...
Things to know this weekend: Potential breakthrough climate deal reached, a wedding at the White House and more
Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. SETH BORENSTEIN, SAMY MAGDY and FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs ago. Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on...
