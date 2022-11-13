Friday night shooting leaves 1 dead in southwest Topeka

A man is dead after he was shot to death late Friday afternoon in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were called out to S.W. 29th Street and West Villa Drive for a disturbance, and at that scene, they found a man who had been shot and suffered a life-threatening wound.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released additional information on the matter, although they said they have located, identified and interviewed all involved parties, and there appears to be a case for self-defense in the shooting.

Per police procedure though, the investigation will continue, and a report will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to bring charges.